TROUTVILLE, Va. — The Tazewell High School softball team will be playing for a state championship today.
Making their first-ever VHSL state Final Four appearance, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Page County 5-0 in Friday’s opening Class 2 state tournament semifinal game at the Botetourt Sports Complex.
Tazewell pitcher Carly Compton went the distance for the three-hit victory, striking out 13 and fending off a late comeback attempt by the Panthers in the seventh.
Compton and Bailee Gaskins dueled for five mutually scoreless innings before the Lady Bulldogs broke up the stalemate by plating three runs during a two-outs rally in the top of the sixth inning.
Haley Reynolds led Tazewell at the plate, going 2-for-3 , Macie Alford had a single and an RBI, Hannah Hayes had a single and an RBI and Mallory Whittaker had a single and an RBI.
Alaysha Griffith added another run in the seventh with an RBI triple, subsequently scoring another when she crossed the plate on a passed ball.
Gaskins, who pitched in last year’s state title game with Appomattox, officially absorbed the heartache a second time for the Panthers. She allowed five runs on eight hits, striking out five. She had one of Page County’s three hits.
Tazewell (18-4-1) will face James River in today’s 1 p.m. state championship game. The Knights defeated King William 2-1 in eight innings in Friday’s other semifinal game.
Clem advances to Class 2 state singles final
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Richlands boys tennis ace Jack Clem depsed Bruton’s Simpiwhe Matabini 6-1, 6-0 in Friday’s Class 2 Boys Singles Tournament semifinal match at Virginia Tech.
Clem will face Glenvar’s Alec McIwain in today’s 9 a.m. state singles championship match, also at Virginia Tech.
On Friday, McIwain defeated Riverheads’ Cayden Swats 6-4, 6-3 in the opposite semifinal bracket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.