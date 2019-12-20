PRINCETON — Rae White is not one to seek the spotlight. It found her on Thursday night anyway.
The Tazewell senior drove for the tying basket with six seconds left and sank the game-winning free throw to give the Bulldogs a 49-48 victory at Princeton in a girls basketball thriller.
“Honestly, it’s just in the moment,” White said about her late heroics. “I just play my position, and my team was there to back me up.”
She said converting free throw attempts with a loud crowd rocking the gym has been “really hard, sometimes, in my head. But I have to cancel it all out. I can hear the crowd, all that noise, but then I just have to tune it out and shoot.”
The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers for the second time in nine days, but neither victory was easy. Tazewell scored late to secure a 69-66 win on their own court on Dec. 10.
Both coaches, Tazewell’s Chawn Martin and Tracy Raban of Princeton, emphasize defense first.
Martin said, “Princeton’s a really scrappy team. They’re well-coached and they play hard and they don’t quit. … We were able to prevail there at the end, but we give them credit for playing really hard.”
“I thought that our girls dug down really deep and fought for this and really wanted to win this game,” he said. “We’ve had some girls out this week, sick with the flu. On Monday, we had to cancel a game because we had 11 of our total 20 girls, between JV and varsity, out with the flu.”
“Some of these girls are out here and they’re not 100 percent and they had to dig down deep, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Raban said, “I put two things on the board before we went out for the game, and it was ‘Defense’ and ‘Intensity.’ I don’t think that started showing up until midway through the third quarter.”
Raban said, “We were soft, and a little bit too laid-back to start the game, and that’s what’s frustrating.”
Tazewell jumped out to an early lead and was ahead 9-4 after the first quarter. Princeton took a brief lead at 11-10 after Laken Dye stole the ball and canned a baseline jumper.
Lexi Herald gave the visitors the lead back with a triple from the left side, and she pushed the spread into double digits with another trey for a 28-17 advantage with 2:03 left in the half.
The Tigers outscored their guests 7-2 in the remainder of the half. Dye blocked a late Tazewell attempt and scored on a hook shot from the paint to produce a 30-25 score at intermission.
Tazewell was good on just five field goals in the second half but went 8 for 11 on free throw tries. The Bulldogs were 0-for-26 shooting from the floor from the middle of the third quarter until White’s decisive basket with 5.3 seconds to go.
Princeton got the defensive rebound on 14 of those shots to end Tazewell possessions.
The Tigers regained the lead midway through the fourth quarter as Dye got a three-point play in the paint for a 42-41 edge.
With Princeton holding a 48-46 lead, Tazewell junior Alivia Nolley cleared a rebound on a missed Princeton free throw with 10.8 seconds left. Martin called a quick timeout.
“We figured they would get in that 2-2-1 press,” Martin said. “So we kind of figured if we threw the ball back to (White) in the middle of the floor, she could find a crease to attack … and either score or get fouled. Luckily, she was able to do both, and make the free throw.
“It was a heck of a play.”
Martin said that his team “battled back through adversity, and were able to pull this one out at the end. It’s definitely an exciting way to go into Christmas break. Hopefully, we can use this as momentum and get rolling in January for district play.”
Herald had 11 points, all in the first half, to lead Tazewell in scoring. Taylor Ray and Rowe each had 10 points and White finished with eight.
For Princeton, Taylor Scott went 11 for 12 at the free throw line and led all scorers with 22 points. Dye ended with 13 points.
Raban said the Tigers have “one senior (Scott) and the rest are underclassmen with very limited experience at the high school level. So to be able to come back from an 11-point (deficit) tells me they didn’t quit. There is still fight in them.
“I just wish we could put four quarters together and see what we look like, then.”
Raban said, “We’re still working to find that team chemistry, to find those five who click with each other. We’ve got Christmas break to try to regroup and find who we are, and see what we can do, coming back from break.”
Princeton travels to River View on Dec. 28. The Bulldogs’ next game is Jan. 3 versus Bland County at Rocky Gap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.