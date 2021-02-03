TAZEWELL, Va. — On Wednesday, Tazewell’s Chancellor Harris and Josh Herndon took the first steps toward their respective college football playing careers, signing National Letters of Intent in back-to-back signing ceremonies held in the Tazewell High School Library.
Today, both Bulldogs seniors were expected to roll out of bed early for their team’s first official football practice of Virginia’s upcoming Spring 2021 high school gridiron season: a 6 a.m. indoor practice at Tazewell Middle School gymnasium.
The timing of the signing ceremonies was traditional. The timing of their senior season — passed by the VHSL after the complete erasure of 2020 high school fall sports due to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic — is unprecedented. Both have yet to play on a football field this school year.
Evidently, the programs which signed them must believe they’re pretty safe bets.
Harris, a 5-foot-11, 188 pound running back, signed to play with NCAA Division I Morehead State, the program that he’d previously committed to. Herndon, a 6-7, 315 offensive and defensive lineman, signed with NCAA Division II University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Tazewell head football coach J’me Harris viewed Wednesday’s signings not only as a validation of the Bulldogs football program — which posted a long-awaited winning season and playoff appearance in 2019 — but also an endorsement of the Tazewell High School’s guidance department.
“Our guidance counselor (Maria White) has helped the kids tremendously. They started this process back when they were sophomores, seeing that they took their college entrance exams and making sure they were taking their core courses. Doing everything to be eligible to be a full qualifier [for college]. Being a full qualifier was one of the main things that allowed them to use their athletic ability to provide them with an opportunity to advance to college and set them up for the future,” said Coach Harris.
Chancellor Harris is son of the head coach and Tazewell’s first Division I football signee since 2009 graduate Matt Muncy signed with Wake Forest as a receiver. The younger Harris committed with Morehead State as a running back prospect this past December and never wavered from his commitment. First impressions counted for a lot.
“About two weeks before I made my verbal commitment, my mom and dad and I sat down and had a Zoom call with the head coach, my position coach and my recruiting coach. They made me feel comfortable and welcomed in without even being able to see us. It was a good first conversation,” said Harris.
He rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman but hasn’t played since being injured four games into his junior season after an explosive first three outings.
Herndon, whose probable future as a college lineman was also apparent early in his high school career, was recruited by the Highland Cavaliers as an offensive line prospect. The Division II program formerly played in the Mountain East but is now a member of the South Atlantic Conference.
“It feels amazing. I finally feel accomplished. I’ve been wanting [to sign with a college football program] forever. At least since I was four years old,” said Herndon.
“I chose UVA-Wise because I like the campus, I like all the coaches and I like the facilities they have and the location of it. It felt like home, to me,” said Herndon, who plans on majoring in Physical Education with the ambition of becoming a coach.
He expects to start out with the Highland Cavs as a guard for the first couple of seasons, possibly moving him to tackle as his career progresses. He was offered by Concord, VMI, University of Charleston, Alderson Broaddus, Bluefield College and Bryant University (RI).
A third Bulldogs player, 6-2, 210 receiver and defensive end Jayden Taylor, was expected to sign with Emory & Henry Wednesday but his final approval was delayed due to that program’s current transition from non-scholarship NCAA Division III status to NCAA Division II membership. Several other Bulldogs players are expected to pact with other college programs in the coming weeks, including Josiah Jordan, who recently led the Bulldogs basketball team to a No. 2 seed in the Southwest District tournament.
“These are guys who could have taken the easy way out. When they first got here, Our last game their freshmen year was just 17 guys, and the majority of them — 12 of them — are now seniors,” said Coach Harris.
“So for us to be able to have them advance through the playoffs and have a winning record and get to see them fulfill their dream of getting to further their athletic careers at the next level is tremendous for our school.”
