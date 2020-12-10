TAZEWELL, Va. — The junior season is the most important one for any high school athlete who want to play sports at a college level.
Tazewell High’s Chancellor Harris had his junior season on the football field end only four dates into the slate, when during a game at Princeton he received a knee injury requiring surgery.
Apparently, what he had done up to that point was enough to show college coaches what he could do.
Earlier this week the senior running back and safety announced he was verbally committing to attend Morehead State University and play football there.
“Its been a big goal of mine to reach the status of being a college athlete. I think it’s a huge honor to become one,” Harris said.
The Eagles compete in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision and play in the Pioneer Football League. They’ve had only one winning season since 2010 but have come close numerous times, including a 5-7 record in 2019.
Harris received his first offer from a college program in April, which reinforced to him that the work he was putting in to achieve his goal was paying off.
“About April I picked up my first offer and you just think to yourself, the work you put in its paying off and you’re getting there. You just got to keep going to reach what you want to do,” Harris said.
One 2019 highlight that college coaches consistently loved was when Harris returned a punt 72 yards for a score against Virginia High. He went left before turning around and going backwards to the 20-yard line where he found space along the sideline to outrun the defense.
“I’ve had a lot of coaches talk to me just about that one play. They said I have a big play aspect in my game,” Harris said.
Harris had five touchdowns in that game. Over his high school career he’s had 36 total scores, most of it on 2,412 yards rushing.
He has not yet been able to visit the Morehead campus, since the NCAA not allowing Division I schools to host visits during the pandemic. He has spent plenty of time talking to the coaches.
He has been on many video meetings with coaches, during which time they have showcased their teams and campuses.
Last weekend Harris spoke with Morehead State head football coach and offensive coordinator Rob Tenyer along with running backs coach Thomas Ross and wide receivers coach Kylan Butler.
“Being able to see who you’re going to be with and get to know them a little better it helps you out,” Harris said.
A few days later he made his decision despite not having visited the campus. He’s only visited a few other campuses before official visits were disallowed at Division I schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not being able to see the campus in person made it more difficult for Harris because there are certain things that pictures can’t entirely account for.
“When you’re having to do it that way it makes it a little more difficult, because you can’t really get the whole aspect of being there,” Harris said. “They can show you a million pictures but when you’re there yourself its a little different.”
One of the main reasons Harris chose Morehead State was the large crowds they draw to every home game having led the Pioneer Football League in attendance averaging over 5,000 fans in 2019 including 9,244 against Butler.
“If you have a good fanbase behind you its always going to want you to go out and play a little harder and when you have good people behind you it makes you happy as an athlete to know that you’re making people happy,” Harris said.
He hopes that when his final high school football season starts in February that fans will be able to attend the games. Currently in Virginia, attendance at sporting events is capped at 25 spectators.
Coming off the knee injury Harris is looking forward to the football season that begins in February and enjoying practicing right now after having missed so much time.
Harris is part of a senior class that has been playing together since sixth grade. Last year that group led the Bulldogs to a winning record for the first time since 2008.
“Just being out there at practice right now is exciting,” Harris said. “I can’t wait to strap up and put the pads back on again and hopefully we’re playing in front of fans at that time to get a little more normal aspect.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.