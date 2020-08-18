VIENNA, Va. — University of Virginia golf coach Bowen Sargent met his match in the 73rd Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship on Saturday. And his name was Buck Brittain.
In Saturday’s match play finals, Brittain, of Tazewell, Va. defeated Sargent 2-and-1 for the championship.
The victory marked the third career VSGA championship for Brittain, who has also collected a VSGA Mid-Amateur and VSGA Senior Open title since turning 50.
Brittain, who went into match play seeded fourth after the stroke play qualifier, advanced to the finals with a 3 and 2 win over Tom Winegardner in the first rount, beating Mike Howell 2-up in the quarterfinals after 19 holes and eliminating Scott Reisenweaver 4 and 3 in the semifinals.
The tournament was Sargent’s first in nearly a year.
