TAZEWELL, Va. — Green is a traditional color of springtime. The Tazewell High School football team has been working hard to make it so.
This week, the Bulldogs (3-1) take aim at long-time Southwest District defending champion Graham (4-0), a next-door-neighbor Tazewell would most like its own program to emulate.
The game, which kicks off at Witten Field/Bulldogs Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m., will mark the 101st meeting between the two Tazewell County football programs. One thing will likely set this one apart from the others for all time: never before have the two faced off seven days following the spring equinox.
The seasonal astronomy might be surreal, but the weight of this ballgame is real enough for Tazewell head coach J’me Harris.
“When we came to Tazewell these kids wanted to start building something, these are the kinds of game they wanted to play. You measure yourself against the Riverheads of the world — and the Grahams of the world,” Harris said.
“They haven’t lost a district game since 2016. They were regional champions last year and state champions the year before that. You want to measure yourself against the best and they’ve got a bunch of big-game experience. This is the type of game you want to play in.”
The Bulldogs have had a week to burnish the phases of its game — and to recover a bit of emotional equilibrium.
Last Friday, the Bulldogs (3-1) collected a 40-6 win at Lebanon the day after the Tazewell staff was hit hard by a death in the family: 78-year old Bulldogs football matriarch Karin Kae Young, mother of Tazewell coach Deacon Young.
“That happened on Thursday. She was not only coach Young’s mother, she was coach [Brandon] McDaniel’s grandmother. Coach Young’s son, Mikey Young, also plays on the team. She was a big Bulldogs fan and led the boosters for many years. So it was a little emotional around here. I think that’s kind of why we were maybe a little bit sloppy. The kids were pressing and trying to play hard because of the love and respect they have for our two coaches,” Harris said.
In that game, Tazewell quarterback Gavin Nunley passed for 136 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 79 yards and another TD. Wide receiver Josiah Jordan had both scoring catches, finishing with six catches for 67 yards.
The Bulldogs churned out 298 rushing yards on the Pioneers. Running back Chancellor Harris led the way with 13 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. Cassius Harris and Mike Jones both made significant contributions to the ground game.
On the defensive side of the football, Tazewell held Lebanon to 88 yards total offense, all but six yards of it on the ground. Linebacker James Huffman played well, as did freshman Kazion Taylor, who led the Bulldogs defense with 11 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. (Taylor has had at least one sack every week he’s played, said coach Harris). Jordan also had a good defensive night, getting an interception and a sack.
While the game promises to be a showcase of both teams’ respective skill players, Saturday’s contest also brings together two of the state’s most highly-touted tackles: Tazewell senior Josh Herndon (6-foot-7, 315 pounds) and Graham junior Brody Meadows (6-7, 305).
“Both of them see double-duty. There will be some match-ups they could go to head-to-head,” J’me Harris said.
“I think anybody that’s a football fan is going to love seeing something like that.”
Unfortunately the state hasn’t yet relaxed spectator restrictions in time for this game, so only a fortunate few will make it inside. That won’t keep a lot of ‘outsiders’ from staking claims outside the fence in order to watch from a distance.
“In our home game against Marion, there were people outside. So I would assume we’ll see something similar to that,” Harris said.
