TAZEWELL, Va. — For yet another year, there be dragons at Tazewell High School.
Quarterback Carter Creasy passed for 298 yards and Tazewell retained possession of the traveling Dragon Bowl Trophy with a 28-14 win over visiting Marion.
“We got off to a fast start and defense played lights out all night,” said Bulldogs head coach J’me Harris, whose tean is now guaranteed a spot in the Class 2 playoffs.
The Bulldogs (5-4) also guaranteed the first season since 1987 that Tazewell has had a football team finish .500 or better in the regular season for four straight years. This year’s team is also the first class in school history to make the playoffs four straight times.
Creasy completed 24 of 28 passing attempts, including three scoring strikes. The talented Tazewell signal caller also gave up two interceptions, one that went for a Pick 6.
Cassiuis Harris, who is committed to play college football at the University of Richmond, led the receiving corps, pulling down 12 catches for 204 yards, including touchdown catches of 55 and 37 yards.
Tyler Gillespie had four catches for 37 yards, Brody Patterson had three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. Kaizon Taylor had 13 catches for two yards. Chase Noel, Avery Ziegler and Logan McDonald also had catches for the Bulldogs.
Kaizon Taylor also had a rushing touchdown for Tazewell.
Marion hogged the football the entire third quarter, but the defense got a stop at the end and didn’t give up any points.
The offense went 92 yards at the beginning of the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Bulldogs kickoff team forced a fumble and recovered it for the fourth time in four games.
Tazewell returns to action at home against Fort Chiswell next Friday.
