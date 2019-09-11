TAZEWELL, Va. — Lopsided losses are not fun for the losing team and they want to quickly move on to the next game just taking with them what they learned along with what needs to be worked on.
Tazewell (1-1, 1-1 Southwest District) and Mount View (1-1) are coming off losses by at least 41 points and they meet tomorrow at Bulldog Stadium looking to get back to winning ways.
Each team is full of young players with important roles who will have to not dwell on last week’s game and learn from what happened to prevent it from occurring again.
“We didn’t play one of our best games and they exposed us to that fact,” Tazewell head football coach J’me Harris said. “If we would’ve won the season went on, if we lost the season goes on and we just have to get better and become a better Tazewell football team.”
Against Man, Mount View kept the game close for the first half before the Hillbillies broke it open by taking advantage of some mistakes from the Golden Knights.
“The first half we was neck and neck with them and just like any young team you have some breakdowns here and there,” Mount View head football coach Maurice Gravely said.
There are only three seniors on the Mount View roster and it has taken some time for the players to adjust to the first-year head coach. He is pleased where the team is at through two games ahead of the difficult game with Tazewell.
Despite the lopsided score the Golden Knights were determined to score against Man and in did in the final minutes showing Gravely what this team could do.
“I feel pretty good about where we’re at this point, I think this game will be a big test for them, Tazewell are a pretty good football team,” Gravely said. “We look at them certainly as a team to be reckoned with.”
In the loss the Graham last Friday, Tazewell was able to rush for 206 but could not put any points on the board. Turnovers, penalties and being stopped on fourth down hurt the Bulldogs.
The passing attack of the Bulldogs struggled with only 13 yards on six completions from junior quarterback Gavin Nunley.
“Gavin was only making his second varsity start ever and to make that on the road against the defending state champs we knew that there would be some growing pains there and I need to do a better job of finding out what he’s good at, what he likes to do and get him and the offense in a rhythm” Harris said.
The key to get the Tazewell offense in a rhythm is Nunley and running back Chancellor Harris who rushed for 210 yards in the season-opening victory and 93 yards in one half of work against Graham.
“Our offensive identity is always going to be a team that runs the power read and tries to control the line of scrimmage and when we do that we’re pretty successful,” Harris said.
The Bulldogs were unable to sustain drives last week with double-digit negative rushing plays.
Harris would like to create opportunities for the Bulldog wide receivers so they become another threat and make the offense more difficult to stop.
Getting into the backfield and Stopping the run will be crucial for the Golden Knights as that is how the Bulldogs open up space for the big plays to happen.
Controlling the line of scrimmage will be a difficult battle for both teams and could determine who wins the game.
“Their running back is certainly a concern and the quarterback can be a big threat. They have some offensive line that can push you around a little bit so we won’t back down,” Gravely said.
The defensive line of the Golden Knights will pose a challenge for the Bulldogs to be able to consistently have positive carries.
“They’re extremely athletic, they average around 300 pounds on the defensive line,” Harris said.
Mount View will pose problems for Tazewell on the offensive side of the ball despite only scoring four touchdowns so far this season.
“They’ve got some playmakers, they can make you look bad if you don’t take proper angles and do things fundamentally sound on the defensive side of the ball,” Harris said.
Starting quarterback Jesse Rose missed the last Mount View game due to an injury and Justin Haggerty filled in throwing one touchdown pass. Rose is questionable for Friday’s game and Gravely is confident in the offense will still perform.
“We have two guys that we feel like can come in and get the job done, not as experienced as Jesse though,” Gravely said.
Whoever is at quarterback for the Golden Knights will be ready to throw the ball as the Bulldogs have given up a number of long touchdown passes this season.
“We have a tendency to be able to stop somebody on first and second down and then we give up a 40 or 50 yard touchdown pass,” Harris said.
Tazewell has only given up one rushing touchdown while Mount View got 112 yards on the ground from Matt Thompson in the season opener and negative three yards against Man.
The lopsided losses showed both teams what they worked on but they have to move forward and look to show off the changes they have made when they meet tomorrow.
“If we don’t get over the hangover of losing on Friday night to Graham and get refocused, Mount View could make it a long night for us.” Harris said.
