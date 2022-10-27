TAZEWELL, Va. — Over the past four seasons, this year’s senior class on the Tazewell Bulldogs football team have done more than their fair share of etching their place into the school’s history books with Kelly green ink.
Those seniors look to etch another victory into the win column as Tazewell (5-4) plays host Friday to Fort Chiswell (2-6) in its regular season finale on Senior Night at Bulldog Stadium.
Tazewell head coach J’me Harris knows the importance of his most veteran leadership to his program.
“They believed in the process and because of their belief in the process and the hard work they put in, it has led to their success on the field which has got us in the right direction,” Harris said of his senior group. “This is the first time a group has got to go to the playoffs all four years they were in high school in school history and the first group to finish the regular season .500 or better four straight years since 1987.”
Tazewell hopes to string together its second consecutive win after last week’s 28-13 Southwest District victory over Marion in the Back of the Dragon Bowl. The Bulldogs look to do so behind the arm of Carter Creasy, who has accumulated 1,668 yards and 16 touchdowns in seven outings during 2022, and hands of senior Cassius Harris, which have reeled in catches for 809 yards and seven touchdowns. Cassius Harris, who currently has 204 career receptions, needs five receptions to pass former Eastern Montgomery stand out Brad Wooten (208) for the second spot on the VHSL all-time career receptions list.
However, the Bulldogs know the task at hand against Fort Chiswell is not an easy one—especially after last year’s 34-28 five overtime triumph at C.F. McKenney Memorial Stadium.
“[It is] the longest game in school history. We were very lucky to get out of there with a win,” Harris said when discussing Friday’s opposition. “Looking at them this year, they have improved. At one time, they have lost 16 games in a row but Coach [Robert] Thompson has done a great job. They have now won two of their last four.”
Thompson is in his second year at the helm of the Wythe County squad. The Pioneers average 14.5 points per outing and have come out victorious earlier this season against Giles and Auburn. Fort Chiswell’s September 24 victory over Giles was its first since knocking off George Wythe on March 29, 2021.
Harris knows the Pioneers will have some tricks up their sleeve as they make the 50-mile trek to Witten Field on Friday.
“It will be a tough battle. They like to do multiple stuff on offense to keep you off balance. They do some good things with their coverage unit and their pressure on defense to try and bait you into mistakes,” Harris noted of Fort Chiswell.
“We are going to have to be real careful with the football this week and we are going to have to be fundamentally sound on defense to get out with a win on senior night.”
Friday night will be the fourth meeting between the two schools in a series that dates back to 2017. Fort Chiswell holds a 2-1 advantage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.