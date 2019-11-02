TAZEWLL, Va. — From the beginning of the Tazewell High baseball program in 1978 Lou Peery has been a central figure and the community is feeling his enormous loss this week.
The 72-year-old Peery passed away Wednesday at his home.
“Just a guy that I think is irreplaceable honestly, just a good person and really enjoyed what he did,” said Zak Wasilewski, who played baseball at Tazewell under Peery.
Perry coached Tazewell on the baseball diamond from 1979 to 2013, only taking a hiatus in 2005 for health reasons. Over those 34 seasons the Bulldogs won 426 games, 10 Southwest District tournament titles and nine district regular season titles.
They also won two Region IV championships and appeared in the VHSL state baseball tournament five times. The baseball field is named after him.
Peery was a constant presence at the field and in his office remaining late into the night for players who wanted to get extra work in.
“He meant the world to my dad and I, we both spent many hours up there talking to him in the office after I’d work out or practice,” Wasilewski said.
Even though Peery oversaw a lot of success his focus was not on making great baseball players but about building the character of the young men on each team.
In a Bluefield Daily Telegraph story by Bob Redd, Peery said “This is a game. It’s a game very similar to life. It has its ups and downs, its failures, its heartbreaks, but we’ve got to prepare them for life because if we can survive in this game we can survive in life.”
For Wasilewski when he had to overcome long-term injuries to his arm and knee from baseball Peery would come and check on him.
Perry was the person everyone went to whenever they needed help or advice.
“He was always somebody you could come in and talk to and it was a closed container. I think he helped a lot of guys out that had tough times or something was on their mind and he was the first person they would go to,” Wasilewski said.
Numerous players under Peery moved on to play at the collegiate level and five played professionally. Billy Wagner was a first round draft pick by the Houston Astros and was a seven-time MLB All Star while having the sixth-most saves in MLB history.
Wasilewski was drafted out of high school in the 14th round by the Toronto Blue Jays and during his time in the minor leagues had two stints with Toronto’s Bluefield affiliate allowing him to play close to his friends and family.
Jack Compton signed as a free agent with the Astros and Trey Lambert was a free agent signing for the Texas Rangers.
The most recent Tazewell player to reach professional baseball is Chase Illig who was drafter this past summer by the New York Yankees in the 29th round after four years at West Virginia University.
In a Bluefield Daily Telegraph story by Larry Hypes, Wagner famously declared “Well, I would put Jesus about Coach Peery, but that’s about it. I have never met a man or a coach at any stop of my career I would compare to Coach Peery. He loves every kid 100 percent.”
“Anybody that wanted to work he was willing to keep the doors open,” Wasilewski said. ““Led by example and coach got the best out of everybody.”
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday at the Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home in Tazewell, Va. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Peery’s family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Tazewell Baseball Boosters.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.