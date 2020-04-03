TAZEWELL, Va. — Graduation is the one thing that all high school sports coaches have no control over.
Tazewell High School girls outdoor track and field head coach Zachlynn Lallande has not had to deal with that for the past three years with no seniors on the roster.
This year Lallande will be losing people to graduation who have been key pieces in the rejuvenation of the program in Kenzie Lambert, Cami Kwun and Katie Saunders.
“Those three in particular have been consistent foundation builders in our program and they are going to be missed greatly,” Lallande said.
They are three of the four Lady Bulldogs that went to the state meet last year and two of them have won region titles.
The trio are not only talented runners and throwers but key leaders for Tazewell in helping the younger members of the improve.
“I think the saddest part is that they play such key roles, they are all great young women and the fact that the incoming freshmen are missing that opportunity for that growth with them,” Lallande said.
They may not be able to compete in their final high school season as the season was suspended before being canceled with a possibility that an abbreviated season could be played over summer.
Coming off a Southwest District title last year and returning everybody from that team with a year more of experience there were high expectations this year.
“This was our year, I think we would have competed for a region title possibly,” Lallande said. “We were returning some region champions from last year in several events and we had a lot of young Bulldogs coming up that came from a successful middle school program.”
Prior to the start of the season Lallande had an idea of the season would go with the Lady Bulldogs excelling in other sorts.
The Tazewell girls cross country team just missed a spot in the state tournament by coming in fourth in the region meet with the indoor track and field team advancing to the state tournament in February.
“If you saw the success that was in cross country this past year and then our indoor team did exceptionally well I think those are both key indicators of what our season was going to produce,” Lallande said.
With the season canceled Lallande may not ever know how well this team could have done led by its trio of seniors.
The Lady Bulldogs had a strong team in addition to the trio of seniors with junior long distance runner Margaret Ann Ridlehuber making the state meet last year along with a number of sophomores and juniors who were part of relays that raced at the state meet.
Although a team, the sport is all about each individual performing well in their event which leads to success as a team.
“Track and field is an individual sport with a team mentality so if you do well as an individual then that gets points for your team which means that your team does well,” Lallande said.
There is not a uniform way that Lallande can coach all the Lady Bulldogs as they are competing in different events that can have few similarities and are at different places in their development.
That challenge of learning how to coach each runner and thrower is one Lallande embraces.
“Every kid is different and that is your job as a coach, if you want to be a good one in my opinion, is you have to learn how each kid works and that is through trial and error a lot of the time,” Lallande said.
