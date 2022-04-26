TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell High School girls soccer team was ready to renew a rivalry on their home turf on Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs dominated county neighbor Richlands with a 4-0 shutout on the natural grass at Tazewell’s Witten Field. Tazewell had a 16-8 edge in shots, 10 of which were on goal.
Tazewell (7-1-1) head coach William Weeks said, “These district games really mean a lot to us, especially playing a team from across the mountain there, Richlands. We just strategically kept their offense out of the game.”
“Our defense did stellar today.”
Tazewell junior forward Audrey Brown said, “It always feels good to win against Richlands, because they’re our rivals. and winning by this amount, it really brought us together as a team … .”
Weeks said. “We run a pretty good offense. We’ve got a lot of speed. I built this team for speed this year, to get through (defenders).”
It was “a very physical game,” said Richlands head coach Misty Bandy. “Always it’s physical, here. So we tell our girls, ‘Play classy,’ and to play their game. Sometimes it works, some days it doesn’t.
“But I’m proud of them. They kept their cool, they played to the whistle, they played every ball like it should have been (played). So the score does not show (how) well we played.”
“This group of girls plays for each other, and with each other,” Bandy said. “Some games go your way, some games don’t. But we’ll go home, we’ll work on things. and they come to us, next.”
Both teams began Tuesday’s game with just two substitutes on the bench. It became worse for Richlands in the last minute of the first half when senior Emily Whited hurt her lower right leg and had to limp off, though she returned for the second half.
Richlands (6-3) benefitted from the quick reactions of freshman goalkeeper Gabi Cox, whose sure-handed grabs of the soccer ball kept her team in the game on numerous occasions.
Tazewell’s personnel operated in complementary layers, with defenders, midfielders and wings reinforcing the front-line attackers. That allowed the Bulldogs to take some chances in trying to advance the ball, knowing that backup was not far away.
The Lady Blues played aggressively on defense, challenging on 50-50 opportunities and using their strength and size to their advantage. But ultimately there were too many green shirts pushing forward to account for them all.
The match was not quite 10 minutes along when Tazewell left forward Payton Harvey blasted a shot past the near post for the initial goal. Brown’s 15-yard strike late in the half gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 halftime margin.
After Tazewell defender Skylar Mitchem elicited home-fan cheers with a clean steal of the ball, Abigail Rhudy showed nifty skills on the other end by dribbling, chipping and punching the ball through a packed Richlands defense for a 3-0 lead.
The final score came off a corner kick from Brown that Josie Whitt converted into a back-door goal with 22 minutes remaining to play.
Blue Tornado assistant coach Michael Bandy said, “The second half was better than the first half. I liked that we started passing the ball a bit … actually playing soccer. We’re excited about that.”
“Give credit to them (Tazewell). They won a hard match. and we’ll be ready for next time.”
Misty Bandy added, “But credit to my girls, too, because they never gave up. There is no quit in this team.”
Tazewell had defeated Lee High 11-0 less than 24 hours earlier, and the offense stayed in gear for the rivalry game.
“I think we still had adrenaline coming in from last night,” Weeks said. “This is a good win for us.”
Brown said the back-to-back shutouts were partially a result of “our conditioning, and being able to switch from one type of team to another, without losing our cohesiveness, and still being able to play together.”
She said, “I think we’re really good at holding each other accountable, and keeping each other together, and rotating the ball, and overlapping, filling positions, and just being there for each other, all around.”
Brown said that their coach, Weeks, is “very energetic. He’s always getting us going, getting us pumped up, and making sure we’re ready for the games. You can tell he loves the sport, and loves us. He’s just a great coach. He really is.”
Tazewell’s next match is set for Thursday at Honaker. The Lady Blues return to action on Thursday for another district match, at Marion.
