TAZEWELL — Maddie Day scored 21 points and the Tazewell girls basketball team ended Graham’s season in a 64-54 win in Tuesday’s opening game of the Southwest District girls basketball tournament at Tazewell Middle School, on Tuesday night.
Grace Hancock added 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who’ll travel to face top-seeded Richlands at Richlands Middle School on Thursday night in a 7:30 p.m. semifinal game.
Ny’Asia Hanley scored 18 points to pace the G-Girls. Ella Dales and Sophie Scarberry chimed in with 12 points apiece.
Boys Games
James Monroe 82 Greenbrier West 38
CHARMCO — Collin Fox scored 20 points and the Mavericks ran off with an 82-38 road victory over the Cavaliers.
Josh Burks added 14 points, Eli Allen scored 10 and Juan Hopkins added nine.
James Monroe (17-2) plays Summers County at Lindside on Tuesday.
Summers County 80, Meadow Bridge 39
HINTON — Cruz Testerman pumped in 18 points to pace four double-figure Bobcats scorers in a homecourt win over the visiting Wildcats.
Ryan Oliveros added 14 points, Ferrell Mann chipped in 12 and Michael Judy added 10. Peyton Miller and Brandon Isaac added nine points apiece.
Jakob Bowman scored 10 points to pace Meadow Bridge.
Summers County (9-9) plays at Man on Thursday.
Late Girls Games
PikeView 43
Bluefield 37
BRUSHFORK — Riley Meadows scored 12 points and the Lady Panthers picked up a road victory over the Lady Beavers.
Jaelynn Shrewsbury added 7 points for PikeView while Brooke Craft, Cat Farmer and Joclyn Hall chipped in six points apiece.
Cara Brown scored 14 points to pace Bluefield. Arionna Dowell scored 10 points and Krisalyn Dowell added six points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.