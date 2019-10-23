TAZEWELL, Va. — The toughest back-to-back games in the regular season are in the rear view mirror for Tazewell but it will still be a challenge Friday at Marion.
Tazewell has only won one of its last seven meetings with Marion and the last four trips to Marion have all ended in defeat.
“We’ve always struggled down at Marion and they’re a really good football team, 3-1 at home this year so it’s always been a tough place for us to play,” Tazewell head football coach J’me Harris said.
The Bulldogs (4-3, 1-2 Southwest District) only scored seven points their last two games and under 200 total combined yards as their offense struggled.
A major reason for the difficulties on offense has been the injuries that Tazewell has dealt with this season and they are going to be getting some of those players back this week.
“A couple of our underclassmen that were banged up earlier in the season we’re going to get them back and change a few roles of some of the guys and we’ll have a more upperclassmen lineup this week as we move forward,” Harris said.
One of those players that has returned from injury is Josiah Jordan who had five catches for 41 yards in the loss to Bluefield last Friday.
“He’s a guy we’ve got to be able to move around a little bit this week and get him into some spots and be able to get him the ball,” Harris said.
Starting quarterback Gavin Nunley missed the loss to Bluefield with a minor injury but should be good to play Friday. In the victory over Honaker, before the losses to Richlands and Bluefield, he rushed for 283 yards.
Without Chancellor Harris more of the playmaking responsibility has fallen on Nunley and Jordan. With Nunley at quarterback, Jordan will be their weapon they can move around to get the best possible matches and create big plays.
“He’s gonna require more teaches as we move forward if we’re going to be competitive and moving forward to the playoffs,” Harris said.
Tazewell has struggled the past few weeks with turnovers that have kept the offense from finding its rhythm for an entire game. Citing down on the turnovers will be crucial against Marion.
“Right now we’ve struggled in the last two weeks with turning the ball over so that was something we really stressed the emphasis on at practice,” Harris said. “We got to limit turnovers especially when you play district games on the road.”
The Scarlet Hurricanes (3-4, 1-1 SWD) are led by dual-threat quarterback Tanner Tate. Keeping him contained will be an important task for a Bulldog defense that has been solid recently despite getting put in tough positions due to turnovers.
“He’s a really good football player, the game just seems to move slow for him and he’s able to make his reads and is a punishing runner,” Harris said.
The offensive line will have to focus on making sure that Will Moss is blocked as the nose tackle is a disruptor in both the passing and running game.
“You’re going to have to block him or he’s going to make it a long night for your offense,” Harris said.
Tazewell sits sixth in the VHSL Region 2D rankings at 17.57 points while Marion is eighth occupying the last playoff spot with 14.57 points.
“If we don’t bring our A-game, play really well and limit our turnovers down at Marion it could be a long night for us,” Harris said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.