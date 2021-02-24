TAZEWELL, Va. — For all of its eccentricities, Virginia’s 2021 spring high school football season remains an eagerly awaited opportunity for thousands of seniors to play the high school game for the last time. For some, it will be their last time playing football — ever.
In Tazewell’s case, this season marks the last opportunity for members of the community to see some of the best players in the program’s history before they move on to football careers at the next level.
“Tazewell High School football has been played for 92 seasons and [in 2019] we scored the second most points in school history. We return 10 starters from that team,” said head coach J’me Harris, whose team opens the season on the road Saturday in a 1 p.m. game at traditional Class 1 powerhouse Riverheads.
Senior running back Chancellor Harris is 1,100 yards shy of being the Bulldogs program’s career rushing leader. In his ledger are 2,412 yards and 34 touchdowns. That’s after having missed most of his junior season due to a torn ACL — since that time surgically repaired and rehabbed. He has already signed to play with Morehead State.
Wide receiver Josiah Jordan is 14 catches away from 100 career receptions. He is another probable all-timer — sought by scouts at the next level but as-yet unsigned.
In a less easily quantified category is offensive and defensive lineman Josh Herndon. The 6-foot-7, 315 pounder has signed to play for NCAA Division II Virginia-Wise. He is more than merely big. His recent VHSL Class 2 state wrestling championship attests to the extraordinary athleticism infused into his massive frame. He is surely one of the finest offensive linemen the Tazewell program has ever lined up.
“Josh is a multiple sport athlete that has good footwork for his size and is very athletic for someone his height and age,” said Tazewell offensive line coach Deacon Young.
The Bulldogs also have other solid athletes with above-average competitiveness, like senior quarterback Gavin Nunley, who passed for 1,092 yards and 10 touchdowns with a 55-percent completion percentage. He was critical to the Bulldogs wrapping up a 7-4 finish in 2019 in spite of the squad being riddled with injuries.
Of the 11 returning starters on the offensive side — counting veteran placekicker Tanner Wimmer — eight will graduate this spring. All of them have been part of the program’s successes during Harris’ previous three seasons.
The Bulldogs skipper has no difficulty pinpointing the strength they bring to his offense.
“Experience. The older guys come to practice every day and demand that the young guys practice at the level the coaches expect. We are very fortunate to have them,” said Harris, who is in the same boat as other coaches who haven’t had a preseason scrimmage to test the kids he wants to learn more about.
“We will spend the first couple of weeks mixing and matching players and positions as we play the ‘what-if’ game’ and try to create as much depth as is possible. It’s a great opportunity for our younger guys,” he said.
Sophomore Cassius Harris, who had 21 catches and three touchdowns in 2019, and junior wide receiver Mike Jones, who has had some impressive moments, are two familiar underclassmen upon which Harris is placing greater expectations. A couple of promising newcomers who’ll be tested include freshmen Brock Alley (TE) and Kaizon Taylor (RB). Junior Jared Mullins will be backing up Nunley at quarterback.
The Tazewell defense returns nine starters, including punter Jayden Taylor, who is also a returning starter at defensive end. In addition to losing 2019 linebackers Cameron Taylor and Cade Myers to graduation, the Bulldogs defense will also be minus Jacob Witt, who was the SWD’s returning sack leader. Witt suffered a season-ending injury during basketball season, but the junior defensive end is expected to mend in time for the 2021 fall football season.
While having been known more for its explosive offense than for its defense, the Bulldogs feature playmakers on both sides of the football. Jayden Taylor had four sacks and nine tackles for loss during his junior season. Jordan, Cassius Harris and Jared Mullins all had multiple interceptions.
Tazewell defensive coordinator Brandon McDaniel has confidence in the kids he’ll be lining up.
“The kids have learned a lot and are eager to learn more every day. Their athletic abilities have progressed through the weight program, making them a strong, fast and intelligent defense,” McDaniels said. “We feel like we can cause offenses problems from multiple directions this season.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.