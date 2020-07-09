TAZEWELL — For high school football, each day of the offseason is used to prepare the team for the regular season.
This year even though it is July, the Tazewell High football team is treating these first few practices back as if it was January.
The Bulldogs last practice before Tuesday was the morning of March 13 and everything was postponed later that day due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As a football coach you understand that the calendar is July so you’re like we should be doing this, this and this but obviously you can’t do this, this and this cause things are different so we’ve had to adjust what we’re doing,” Tazewell head football coach J’me Harris said.
With such a long period without workouts as a team, Harris is starting from the beginning with a focus on conditioning. That will help the players adjust back to the routine and get them physically ready for the start of the season whether it be August 30 or a later date.
“We’re more or less treating this like the beginning of the season that we would in January, the only benefit is we have better weather so we can do some stuff on the field,” Harris said. “This is more or less just getting them back started into a routine how we would if we were bringing them after a season and just starting a season in January.”
The players are excited to get back together working in small groups with the past few months being the first time in years most of them had an extended break from the sport. During offseason they would have weightlifting in the morning even if they were playing another sport.
“You could really sense that the kids were just happy to be out there, happy to be back,” Harris said. “Getting some sense of normal and a routine, stuff they’ve done pretty much since they were probably six, seven, eight years old.”
The team is split into groups of a maximum nine players and one coach who they go through the workout with every day. The field house next to the football field has been split up so that two groups can lift weights in there and a third group is on the field.
The field group can do position specific drills and formation recognition in addition to conditioning but throwing a football between two players is not allowed.
“Quarterbacks can have a football but they can’t throw it to somebody so our quarterbacks are throwing to a stationary net and then we have to disinfect the football as soon as that person is done,” Harris said. “We’ve got enough footballs that all of our quarterbacks just have their own individual footballs.”
Normally when they start the new season in January they are limited to weightlifting indoors due to the weather outside but now they can be outside. There are certain drills they can do on the field without contact.
“There’s some things you can do for formation recognition and stuff like that while keeping your kids distant so we’ve been able to some stuff like that that we wouldn’t be able to do in the winter on the field so that’s a plus and then we’ve been able to lift,” Harris said.
They are taking time to increase the intensity of the workouts to help the players get back in shape after the long layoff.
The Bulldogs have been a young team in Harris’ first three years as head coach but this year they are laden with seniors who have seen the field since they were freshmen.
That experience was expected to be valuable this season even before the coronavirus pandemic began.
“It would be great in a normal situation, it’s beyond great in a situation like we’re in right now,” Harris said.
Those players have been through three football seasons so they know what condition they need to be in to play and can pass that knowledge down to their younger teammates.
“They have the knowledge and the experience to know where their body needs to be to get through a high school season so they’re able to prepare and they’ve worked during this time to keep themselves in the best shape they possibly could for when this day arrived,” Harris said.
With uncertainty about the season Harris is preaching a message that coaches do every season (but not in these circumstances) of the players only controlling what they can control. The decisions about what the season will look like are out of their control and made by people in the top positions around the state and county.
“We always tell them we have to control the controllables, the stuff we can control so a lot of the decisions are made by administrators, VHSL, school board members we have no control over that,” Harris said.
Harris sees the two things the Bulldog players can control are their attitude and effort every practice, to be as prepared as possible when the first game of the season kicks off.
Harris believes that they will play football this school year whether it be in the fall or spring as everyone involved wants there to be a season. The Bulldogs will just need to be prepared for whenever games get the green light.
“We’re going to follow their guidance and we’re going to be ready to play when they tell us we’re going to play,” Harris said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
