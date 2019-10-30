TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell football program is not going to be able to meet all of its goals this year but they can accomplish one of them Friday night.
That goal for the Bulldogs is to have a winning record and they can pick up their sixth win of the season against Grundy at Bulldog Stadium.
The last time that the Bulldogs won six games and had a winning record was in 2008 when they went 9-3.
“We came into this season with a goal of having a winning record and a winning district record, we hoped to host a home playoff game but it looks like mathematically that’s not going to happen to us,” Tazewell head coach J’me Harris said.
It is not been an easy season for Tazewell (5-3, 2-2 Southwest District) with a large number of injuries being suffered including to its top two running backs.
Despite that, the Bulldogs are battling each week and having different players step up.
“We are striving to get better each week and we’re not letting any type of adversity limit what we’re trying to do here, we’re just trying to get better each week and move forward and be the best football team we can be,” Harris said.
The VHSL Region 2D rankings have Tazewell in sixth-place with two games to go unable to move above fifth and likely playing Graham or Richlands in the first round barring a massive upset.
Tazewell has been affected by injuries all season long and the return of some of the players from the minor ones have allowed the offense to improve.
Josiah Jordan accounted for 307 yards rushing and receiving in the victory over Marion last Friday while quarterback Gavin Nunley returned from a one-game absence to throw for 156 yards and rush for 120 more.
Moving Jordan around allowed him to find room to create big plays as he only touched the ball 12 times.
“We did a good job of getting Jojo in space, moving him around a little bit and we actually got some yards out of our passing game,” Harris said.
Getting the ball into Jordan’s hands to make plays is what is key for the Bulldogs offense to thrive with his big play potential.
“He’s a guy when he gets the ball in his hands, no matter who we’re playing against, when he gets a crease he can take it to the house,” Harris said.
The Bulldogs have been having a number of different players step up at different points but they know Jordan and Nunley are the two they will rely on for success.
“We’ve got multiple guys that can make plays but the guys we’re going to lean on moving forward are Josiah and Gavin,” Harris said.
Some of the Tazewell players that have been stepping include Jared Mullins on both sides of the ball, Cade Myers being solid rushing the ball and senior Tyler Puckett making key catches.
Just a sophomore, Mullins has been a standout defender for the Bulldogs with clutch interceptions and tackles while he has been solid in his stints at quarterback.
“Jared’s done a great job on the defensive side of the ball for us since he stepped in,” Harris said. “He played a little bit of quarterback this past week against Marion… so we’re real happy with everything Jared brings to the table.”
Grundy comes into the game Friday having dropped four straight games leaving an undefeated start in the distance.
Leading the way for the Golden Wave (4-4) is running back Ian Scammell.
“He’s had a big season so far and they rely on him for a lot of their offense so we’re going to have to limit him and hopefully we can create a couple of turnovers,” Harris said.
Grundy only had 115 rushing yards last Friday in a loss to Chilhowie while giving up 256 yards on 27 carries.
If Tazewell is able to find success running the ball early and continue doing what has helped them succeed it could be a happy atmosphere at Bulldog Stadium.
“The last two years they’ve beat us so we understand that we’re going to have to play our brand of football which is run the ball really well, limit our turnovers and create a couple of explosive plays in the passing game,” Harris said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.