LYNCHBURG, Va. — Tazewell runners Abigail Rhudy, and Lauren Keene both won state titles in the recent 1A/2A Indoor Track and Field State Championship at Liberty University.
Keene who was the 3200m champion last year, claimed the 1000m title this year. Rhudy repeated as the top in the state in the 500m, with a personal best, and meet record time of 1:18.70.
Keene was also third in the 1600 with a personal best time of 5:22.11. The Tazewell girls 4x400 relay team of freshman Leah Keene, Lauren Keene, Lana Hackler & Abigail Rhudy placed second.
The Lady Bulldogs tied for third in the team standings.
