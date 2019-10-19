TAZEWELL, Va. — JJ Davis continued to showcase why he is one of the best running backs in the area, scoring three touchdowns on a chilly Friday night.
Behind 133 yards from Davis Bluefield beat Tazewell 35-7 at Bulldog Stadium to complete a sweep of all three Tazewell County opponents.
“You gotta be passionate for the game which I am and we got some good kids and I had fun,” Bluefield High head football coach Fred Simon said.
Davis was all the offensive scoring for the Beavers (6-1) in the first half to bring his total touchdowns to 13 for the season, 12 rushing.
“He’s getting better at reading where he needs to go, I think our line’s getting better offensively and that’s big for us,” Simon said.
The offensive line has been dealing with key injuries since the loss to Lord Botetourt and is turning a corner with playoffs on the horizon for Bluefield which is ninth in the most recent WVSSAC Class AA rankings.
Tazewell (4-3, 1-2 Southwest District) was without starting quarterback Gavin Nunley for the game and Jared Mullins stepped in. The sophomore threw for 48 yards on 7 completions with the game plan being to run the ball to eat up clock and keep it away from Bluefield.
The Beavers defense focused heavily on stopping the rush with only 10 yards allowed in the first half on 18 carries including three sacks.
Jacob Martin fell on a fumble in the first half for Bluefield and Jaeon Flack picked off a pass in the third quarter.
Shawn Mitchell wearing the number five jersey in honor of Tony Webster Jr. burst through the punt blocking unit with five minutes left in the first quarter blocking the punt. Mitchell then picked up the ball and ran it 15 yards for a touchdown.
“He’s something for his size, he plays with a lot of heart,” Simon said.
It was the second time Mitchell has returned a turnover for a touchdown as he returned a fumble in the season-opening victory over Graham.
The Beavers picked up their fifth score in the game three minutes into the third quarter when Carson Deeb threw a quick pass to Juwaun Green who took it 40 yards for the score.
It was the lone touchdown pass of the game for Deeb who threw for 127 yards and now has 17 passing touchdowns for the season along with 1,454 passing yards.
Green has the most receiving yards for Bluefield this season with 415 and four touchdowns. Jacorian Green had three catches for 31 yards and Gaige Sisk two for 11.
Bluefield played without top target Jahiem House and Brandon Wiley who did not play last week either to help recover from injuries. That has allowed other receivers to get more playing time and give the Beavers a deeper receiving core for when they do return.
“They’re getting better and when we get the others back then we have four to five and I hope we can exploit some weaknesses with other teams to get the ball to wherever there is somebody weak at,” Simon said.
Tazewell had Josiah Jordan return from injury after missing the game against Richlands and he made five receptions for 41 yards.
The Bulldogs improved offensively with 131 total yards after only 43 in the shutout loss to the Blue Tornado the previous week.
Braxton Dowdy found the endzone with just over a minute left in the game to culminate a 93-yard drive from Tazewell. He had 21 yards rushing on eight carries and two catches for seven yards.
The drive was led by Mullins having 58 rushing yards and 21 passing before the freshman scored around the right end. Mullins finished with 55 rushing yards as he had negative-three in the first half.
The injuries have hurt Tazewell, with Jordan being the lone upperclassmen who had a reception, rush attempt or pass for the Bulldogs.
Bluefield heads to Oak Hill next week while Tazewell travels to Marion in its penultimate Southwest District game of the season.
