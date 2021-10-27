TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County School Board recognized the Graham High School soccer team for their historic season at the October school board meeting held at Tazewell Middle School.
The team was undefeated in their regular season, were Southwest District Regular Season Champions, Southwest District Tournament Champions, and Region D Champions. In addition, Graham High School’s soccer team was the first in our region and district to ever compete for the state title.
Graham High School’s Boys Soccer Team finished the season 15-1.
To compete for the title, the team made a seven-hour trip to the Eastern Shore to compete against the Nandua Warriors in the Virginia High School School League Class 2 boys soccer state championship. The team finished its season as Class 2A State Runner-up.
In addition, the team received the following honors, which were also recognized by school boar members: Southwest District Coach of the Year-George Aiello; and Southwest District Player of the Year-Ben Morgan
The schoiol board also recognized All-State first team picks Ben Morgan, Zach Dales, Carter Nipper, Brayden Surface, and Nic Knowles and All-State second team selections Ethan Church, Ethan Aiello, Cameron Thomas, and Luke Stowers
Graham’s excellence as a team was also recognized at the regional level. Coach George Aiello was named Regional Coach of the Year. Ben Morgan, Carter Nipper, Brayden Surface, and Nic Knowles were part of the all-region region team. In addition, Zach Dales was named to the all-region 2nd team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.