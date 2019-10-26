RICHLANDS, Va. — Graham had the momentum late in the third quarter after extending its lead to 17 points on a touchdown. The defense stepped up to rob Richlands of any hope it had of coming back.
G-Men linebacker Aaron Edwards stuffed a Blue Tornado rush on a four-and-one at the Graham 30-yard line, propelling Graham to a 37-10 victory over Richlands Friday night at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
“When we went into that drive my linebacker coach told me we need a play so I was determined to make that play,” Edwards said.
The Graham defense was aggressive all night long and was able to get into the backfield of Richlands including on that play by Edwards.
“Aaron Edwards made an outstanding play, he shot the gap and made the tackle,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said.
With the top two teams in the Southwest District playing, both teams knew that everybody would have to step up. Graham was the team that stepped up and came away with the victory.
“Total team effort, I can’t say it better than that,” Palmer said.
“We came together, we believe in each other and that’s all that really matters. We believe in our team.”
Graham (6-2, 4-0 SWD) was dealt a massive blow in the first quarter when starting quarterback and the engine of the offense Devin Lester was disqualified for targeting. It was with one-minute left in the first quarter and while Lester was playing cornerback.
The hit angered Richlands (4-4, 2-1 SWD) while the call made the Graham players come together.
“We had one of our best players, Devin Lester, kicked out. We looked at it on film, it was a clean hit but they came together because of that,” Palmer said.
The G-Men turned to backup quarterback Jamir Blevins who previously played at Tazewell and Bluefield before transferring to Graham.
“Jamir Blevins came in and did an outstanding job, he’s been a starting quarterback since he’s a freshman,” Palmer said.
Blevins threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 82 yards.
There was a couple of fumbles on snaps early on but the G-Men offense made the plays when it needed to.
To take the lead into halftime Blevins found Isaiah Justice wide open for a 71-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and they replicated in the fourth quarter. Blevins found Justice wide open and he ran it in from 76 yards out to seal the victory.
“They get three big plays, changed field position but at the end of the day they made some big plays, we couldn’t stop them. They ran the ball up and down the field,” Richlands head coach Greg Mance said.
Graham had 440 yards of total offense while Richlands had 177 yards and three turnovers.
“They played well tonight, they won the line of scrimmage on both sides and out-executed us, out-played us, out-coached us so give Graham credit,” Mance said.
With Lester out of the game running back Tre Booker stepped up with 143 yards on the ground although he was unable to score.
“Tre’s the best running back in the Southwest District when he wants to run the ball. He’s a force when he wants to run the football and the line did outstanding up front,” Palmer said.
After a 60-yard rush to put the G-Men in the redzone late in the third quarter Booker fumble when trying to rush in but Joey Dales picked it up and scored. Dales also had a 23-yard field goal earlier in the third quarter.
Richlands could not get its best offensive weapon Sage Webb going all night as his only catch came late and he had five yards rushing on four carries.
“They took Sage out of the game and he’s our playmaker. We tried to move him around and get him in different spots but the Graham defense played really good. They shut us down,” Mance said.
After a defensive stop to start the game the G-Men went 45 yards on just three plays to score first. Tre Booker rushed for nine yards and then Lester carries twice for his eighth rushing touchdown of the season.
Richlands responded with a nine-play drive that ended with Simmons running in from one yard out.
The Blue Tornado only had 53 yards of offense in the second half as the G-Men defense picked off two passes, three for the game, and didn’t give up any big plays.
“That’s what we talked about all week was coming out here aggressive on defense and shutting them down and I feel like we achieved that,” Edwards said.
The only points in the second half for Richlands came on a 51-yard field goal from Levi Forrest who is starting to pick up scholarships from Division 1 colleges.
Zachery Dales, Xavyion Turner and Edwards each had interceptions for the G-Men with Edwards returning his for a touchdown with under two minutes left in the game.
Graham came into the game being doubted due to only having one win over a team with a winning record but they were the better team in every part of the game.
“I’m very, very proud of our guys. I’m proud for Bluefield, Virginia, I’m proud for Graham High School. Everybody came down here to support,” Palmer said.
Graham is on the road next Friday night against Fort Chiswell while Richlands heads to winless Lebanon.
at EMATS Field/ Ernie Hicks Stadium
Graham….. 7 7 10 13 — 37
Richlands… 7 0 3 0 — 10
Scoring
First Quarter
G — Devin Lester 19-yard run (Joey Dales kick) 7:02
R — Cade Simmons 1-yard run (Levi Forrest kick) 4:18
Second Quarter
G — Isaiah Justice 71-yard pass from Jamir Blevins (Dales kick) 5:22
Third Quarter
G — Dales 23-yard FG 9:04
R — Forrest 51-yard FG 4:31
G — Dales fumble recovery (Dales kick) 3:33
Fourth Quarter
G — Justice 76-yard pass from Blevins 9:37
G — Aaron Edwards 16-yard interception recovery 1:47
Team Statistics
First downs: G 10, R 13. Rush-yards: G 252, R 130. Pass yards: 188, R 47. Comp-Att-Int: 8-16-1, R 7-21-3. Fumbles-lost: G 4-0, R 3-0. Penalty-yards: G 6-53, R 7-55. Punts-avg: G 3-36.6, R 4-45.5.
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G Tre Booker 18-143, Jamir Blevins 10-82, Devin Lester 2-36, Joey Dales 1-10, Team 2-(-19). R Logan Steele 16-66, Cade Simmons 12-53, Sage Webb 4-5, Will Tarter 1-23, Gavin Cox 2- (-2), Team 1-(-23).
Passing: G Devin Lester 0-1-0 td-0-0 int, Jamir Blevins 8-15-2 td-188-1 int. R Cade Simmons 7-20-0 td-47-3 int, Gavin Cox 0-1-0 td-0-0 int.
Receiving: G Isaiah Justice 2-147, Marqus Ray 3-42, Xavyion Turner 3- (-1). R Will Tarter 4-30, Sage Webb 1-9, Hayden Whited 1-2, Dylan Brown 1-5.
Turnovers: G Zachery Dales int., Xavyion Turner int., Aaron Edwards int., R Logan Steele int.
Field Goals: G Joey Dales 23, R Levi Forrest 51.
