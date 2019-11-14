BLUEFIELD, Va. —Playing a team for the second time in a season is a good thing and Graham will play Tazewell Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Stadium in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D playoffs.
Making the playoffs was the minimum expectation for the reigning VHSL Class 2 state champion G-Men (8-2) while the Bulldogs (7-3) are making their first appearance since 2014.
When the teams met on Sept. 6 the G-Men won 45-0 but both teams are vastly different know than they were at that point in the season.
“Playoffs is a new season, what happened earlier in the year has no bearing on the game that we’re allowed to play on Saturday,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said.
It is the 100th meeting between the schools on the football field with Graham having a 57-37 advantage with five ties. The G-Men have won 11 of the last 12 with the last win for the Bulldogs coming during the 2014 regular season.
“Hopefully we’ve improved but tough draw. You get the defending state champs on their home field and they’re extremely well coached on both sides of the ball and everything you try to do against them is challenging and difficult but we feel like we’re an improved team from that point,” Tazewell head coach J’me Harris said.
That first meeting was just the second varsity start at quarterback for Tazewell’s Gavin Nunley and he has gotten better over the course of the season.
“I thought Gavin’s played real well this year, he’s had a high completion percentage and he’s ran the offense the way we expected and he’s had some extremely big games and been real productive and showed great leadership,” Harris said.
Nunley has rushed for 1,009 yards in the regular season along with 638 passing yards and is coming off accounting for 338 yards against Lebanon.
For Graham Tre Booker has been stepping up in recent games including 143 yards in the victory over Richlands that clinched the Southwest District regular season title. He battled injuries during the first half of the season but is finding his groove.
“He was injured for probably half the season playing through those injuries but he’s healthy, he’s running hard. Real excited about how he’s running the football now,” Palmer said.
Getting Booker going on the ground relieves some pressure on the passing game led by quarterback Devin Lester. He has four wide receivers in Isaiah Justice, Marqus Ray, Xavyion Turner and Joey Dales who he can count on to make the big play.
When the teams played in the second week of the season the G-Men receivers were able to get behind the Bulldog defense for big passing plays from Lester.
Tazewell has gotten better on the defensive side of the ball over the course of the season with players stepping up due to injuries and will need to create turnovers Saturday afternoon.
“They’ve got playmakers at quarterback and all the receiver positions and Booker does a good job running the ball so you just try to contain them, you’re going to have to create some turnovers and hopefully they make some mistakes you can take advantage of,” Harris said.
Graham is scoring over 40 points a game having benefitted from great field position in recent games due to a stifling defense.
Led by linebackers Aaron Edwards and Nick Kastner the G-Men are forcing plenty of turnovers and shutting down running games.
“Aaron and Nick are playing well together, I believe our backend is starting to improve a lot which will make our overall defense better coming down to help some in run support… but those two have done an outstanding job,” Palmer said.
Those short fields are resulting in the G-Men scoring quickly with very few drives lasting more than five plays with the big plays they are able to execute.
The other main playmaker for Tazewell this season has been Josiah Jordan who has 526 rushing yards and 507 receiving yards. He has the ability for big plays if he is given any space like accounting for 307 yards on 12 touches against Marion.
Helping give him that space on runs is an offensive line that had to replace three starters this year and has gotten much better with the Bulldogs finding a combination around stalwarts Josh Herndon and Octavius Pridgen.
Ahead of the game Palmer was complimentary of Tazewell’s performance this year and the fact that all three Tazewell County high schools made the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
“Those guys have been very impressive, they’ve battled and battled and battled and they play hard for their school and their community. I think it’s a great thing we got three county schools in the playoffs, that is a great thing.”
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
