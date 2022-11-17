SALEM, Va. — Four Tazewell County individul harriers — three from Tazewell High School and one from Graham — wrapped up their 2022 high school cross country seasons at the recent Class 2 state meet in Salem, Va.
In the girls meet, returning all-state girls runner Abigail Rhudy collected her second consecutive state-runner up finish while Lady Lady Bulldogs teammate Lauren Keene repeated as an All-State runner.
Rhudy, a sophomore, clocked a second-place time of 18:59 while chasing eventual individual champion Kiera Lowman of Alleghany. Lowman, a freshman, finished the 5k course with an 18:59, helping to lead her team to the state team title with a total of 65 points.
Keene, a senior, crossed the finish line clocking a time of 21:07, which was good for a 12th place finish.
Rhudy’s brother, Tazewell senior Ian Rhudy, broke 18 minutes with a time of 17:55 but just missed the All-State Cut, putting in an 18th lace finish.
Graham senior Jacob White made his first appearance in the VHSL Class 2 meet in his first season as a cross-country competitor. White passed the mile marker on pace to finish his high school career with a personal best, but a persistent cold eventually took the starch out of him. He clocked a 19:27 to finish 64th overall.
The individual boys champion was Floyd County sophomore Mason Erchull, who clocked a 16:33.84.
Wise Central’s Warriors, who trace their state level cross-country prowess back to now-defunct J.J. Kelly High School, edged the Mountain District rival Union Bears by four points to claim the boys team title, 93-97.
— Al McNaughton
contributed to this report.
