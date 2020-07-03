BLUEFIELD, Va. — Tazewell County’s high school athletic programs have been cleared to begin voluntary conditioning programs as of Monday, July 6.
All high school athletics have been at a standstill in Tazewell County since schools were closed in March as a result of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire 2020 spring sports seasons — including baseball, softball, outdoor track and field and boys and girls soccer — were basically lost to the pandemic.
With coaches eager to obtain some kind of coordinated off-season conditioning, Tazewell school officials have spent the entire month of June putting together a comprehensive, system-wide plan for eventually opening the county’s public schools within parameters for dealing with the threat of coronavirus.
Due to the long layoff, many Tazewell County coaches have been eager to get returning fall athletes involved in some sort of organized off-season conditioning. However, athletic protocols have been just one component of the overall school reopening plans, which required state approval before school-based activities of any kind could proceed.
“There’s a lot of strict stuff [players and coaches] are going to have to follow, but they can start,” said Graham athletic director Matt Dixon, who met with various Graham coaches during the day on Thursday.
“I talked to volleyball, cross-country and football. The only one that’s going to start Monday, looks like, is going to be football. The rest of them are going to make sure they’re getting their stuff together. Football looks like it’s ready to start on Monday,” Dixon said.
Participation in the July workouts will require athletes to have completed physicals for the current school cycle. Physicals for the 2019-20 cycle expired on July 1.
Dixon noted that while Graham, Tazewell and Richlands will each set their own workout schedules, all Tazewell County schools will be following the same athletic safety guidelines.
“Everyone is going to be charting the same things at all three schools,” he said.
While finally getting athletes involved in organized workouts is obviously a relief for Tazewell County coaches, athletes and fans, the timetable for starting fall sports — including the kickoff date for the 2020 football season — remains up in the air.
“I think it’s still too early to tell. The Virginia High School League is going to meet in late July, early August and discuss that,” Dixon said. “The first official date [for beginning practice] would be June 30, but it’s way too early to make that decision. We’re all just excited that we can start conditioning next week and teams can start getting their kids into shape. But the official starting date for fall sports is still very tentative, at best.”
