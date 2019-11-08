TAZEWELL, Va. — Some bitter disappointments have befallen injury-riddled Tazewell High School’s football team this season. It hasn’t been an easy ride.
And yet here stand the Bulldogs (6-3, 2-2 Southwest), guaranteed their first winning season since 2018, evidently guaranteed a spot in the Class 2 playoffs and on the verge of a seven-win season that could be the launch pad for even greater success in the future.
All they have to do is not let Lebanon (1-8, 1-3) pull off the upset at Witten Field-Bulldog Stadium tonight that nearly happened versus Richlands just last week.
It’s the sort of thing that can keep a coach awake at night.
“This is a dangerous game for us. I think that was evidenced by what happened last week when they were tied 7-7 with Richlands headed into the fourth quarter,” said Tazewell head coach J’me Harris.
“We’re going to have to play extremely well. We can’t be looking forward to anything in the future besides this. We’ve got to handle our business this week,” he said.
Pioneers quarterback Casey White and running back Logan Smith were seemingly possessed by the Pioneers spirit of old, actually churning out more yards total offense than the Blue Tornado in what proved a trap game for Richlands. A fourth-quarter surge by the Blues — who play Virginia High at home tonight at Ernie Hicks Stadium — resulted in a 27-7 Tornado victory.
“They’re mainly a Power I team. They’re going to run the ball with No. 7, Logan Smith. Then their quarterback is extremely accurate with the play-action pass. They lull you to sleep with the running game then they can hit a couple of their play action passes. They’re extremely efficient with their offense,” Harris said.
“They’ll get in some spread sets but they mainly get into the power-I and run it at you,” he said. “You’ve got to be alert all night long and read your key.”
The Bulldogs offense has been led by quarterback Gavin Nunley and versatile Josiah Jordan, who is lining up all over the field to fill multiple offensive roles.
“Our offense is based off of our zone read game and Gavin did a real good job running the offense the way it should have been ran. He was able to make a couple big key runs and scored three touchdowns. Also when he makes those reads right he gives Josiah a chance to get into space and make plays with his athletic ability,” Harris said.
The Bulldogs had no fewer than six ACL tears affect its roster this season, including Chancellor Harris and Mike Jones — two of the region’s most highly touted skill athletes.
The playing future at Tazewell for Harris’ son, Chancellor Harris, remains dependent upon the outcome of pending ACL surgery and the rehab schedule that follows. A blood clot in his leg discovered in October deferred his surgery until November 26.
“His recovery time is anywhere from seven to 12 months, depending on any setbacks or how his rehabilitation goes,” Coach Harris said. “We were lucky that we were able to find (the blood clot) and he didn’t have surgery as scheduled previously. They had to put him on medication and delay the surgery six weeks. He’s done all his rehab and physical therapy leading up to the surgery. The rest of our guys have already had their surgery and have already started their climb to get back on the field this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.