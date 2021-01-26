LEBANON, Va. — The Bulldogs picked up a huge Southwest District road win. In a thriller, Tazewell defeated the Pioneers 62-60 at Charles C. Long Gymnasium on Tuesday.
“We needed this win bad, it was a big district game,” said Tazewell senior Bryson McCall. “Lebanon got us in overtime at home, that one hurt, it was one of the toughest losses we took all year. This was a big game for us, we really wanted it.”
After Preston Steele hit a jumper in the lane for Lebanon to tie the contest at 60-all with 28 seconds remaining, Tazewell took a patient approach. McCall had the ball out front with the clock running and found a seam in the Pioneers defense. He raced to the basket for a layup and a two-point advantage with 6.2 ticks left on the clock. A desperation shot by Lebanon was off the mark and the Bulldogs had the win.
“I was feeling good all night,” McCall said. “My teammates kept getting me the ball, I knew once I made the first move that I could get that bucket. I knew our defense would hold them, I trust my guys big time.”
The game had huge SWD tournament implications as the Bulldogs work to secure the second spot and a bye in the first round. Tazewell (5-5, 5-3) are now alone in the second spot behind Graham with two district contests remaining.
“This win means the world to us,” said first-year head coach Kondwani Patterson who had previously been an assistant for the Bulldogs. “We had an 0-24 record the year before I got here. We’ve been trying to build the program, to give these guys the confidence and the skill set to go out and compete.
“Lebanon beat us by one point in overtime at home, after we led by 10 points, so this was personal. The guys really responded.”
It appeared Lebanon (6-5, 3-5) might have an easy one. They had a couple of early 10-point leads, including a 17-7 advantage after eight minutes of play. But the Bulldogs made a blazing 71 percent of their shots in the second quarter. They went on an 11-0 run to get back in the game and after three lead changes, were up 29-28 at the break.
Tazwell went up by as many as nine in the third quarter, but Lebanon fought back in the fourth when it was tied three times and there were four lead changes.
“Tazewell hit a lot of shots tonight,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said. “I give credit to Tazewell for shooting it well, I don’t know what their percentage was, but it was pretty good.”
McCall led the Bulldogs with 24 points. Gideon Collier (12 points) and Ethan Mills (11 points) were also in double figures for the winners.
The 1-2 punch of Sage Potts (25 points) and Preston Steele (23 points) provided most of the offense for the Pioneers.
Tazewell will host Grundy today and finish their SWD schedule at Virginia High on Friday and when they host Marion on Saturday.
Tazewell 62, Lebanon 60
TAZEWELL (5-5, 5-3)
Jordan 1, Willis 3, Blankenship 7, Collier 12, Duty 4, O’Neal 0, Mills 11, McCall 24.
LEBANON (6-5, 3-5)
Musick 0, Z. Hertig 2, Potts 25, Steele 23, Lambert 0, H. Hertig 2, Tatum 0, Buchanan 6, Belcher 2.
Tazewell..........................7 22 18 15 — 62
Lebanon........................17 11 17 15 — 60
3-point goals: Tazewell 4 (Willis, Blankenship, McCall 2), Lebanon 6 (Potts 3, Steele 2, Buchanan 2).
