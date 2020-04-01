TAZEWELL, Va. — The success of last year’s boys outdoor track and field team at Tazewell High School raised expectations for this year.
The expectations were also raised because the Bulldogs returned most of their team which was a year stronger, faster and more experienced.
“We all wanted to win the district again, we had our eyes set on the region which would have been hard,” Tazewell boys outdoor track and field coach Deacon Young said.
The start of the season was pushed back two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic before being canceled by the Virginia High School League when the state closed school for the rest of the academic year.
There is still a chance that spring sports get a chance to play abbreviated seasons in June and July but there are a number of obstacles to sort out.
Young is not very optimistic that the season will be played.
“I really don’t think we’ll get to do anything at this point especially now that we’re up into June in Virginia with our lockdown but I’d say its a done deal,” Young said.
The Bulldogs won the Southwest District last year in Young’s first year in charge with success at the regional and state meets as well.
This year Tazewell was hoping to have more success in the tough Region 2D which would lead to sending more people to the state meet. The VHSL has said that there will be no championships for any of the spring sports even if an abbreviated season is played.
“Our region is pretty tough in track and field and we really wanted to improve on what we had at the state competition cause we didn’t really lose anybody,” Young said.
The Bulldogs have a young team that mainly features juniors who will return next year but also have seniors who may not be able to have their season.
Senior Cameron Sanders came in seventh in the 100 meter race and ninth in the 200 meter race at the state meet last year with hopes this year of improving on both placings. Matt Blankenship, Lucas Honaker and Isaiah Rife were looking forward to returning to the state meet in their final year of high school.
The top placing team at the state for Tazewell last year was the 4x100 meter relay team which came in sixth. Sanders and a trio of stars on the football gridiron in Chancellor Harris, Josiah Jordan and Gavin Nunley made up that relay team with none of them graduating.
“Other teams had people graduate, we had everybody back so we were pretty excited about that,” Young said.
Injuries in other sports meant others would have to step up this season and the Bulldogs have talent in its underclassmen.
During this time there is very little that Young can do for the team other than sending out a generic workout that everyone on the team can do on their own.
“They’re very self-motivated, I would say all of them are working on their own for the most part,” Young said.
The success that the team along with individuals had last year has motivated them to improve while the ones who came up short used that as motivation for this season.
“Either they’re happy to be there or they fell short of their goal because everybody wants to be a state champion and most of these guys it’s driven them to be better,” Young said.
