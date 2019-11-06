LEBANON, Va. – The Bulldogs and G-Girls are going to state! With a solid team effort, the Tazewell boys captured second place in the Region 2D Cross Country race at Lebanon Primary School. It was a nice, sunny Wednesday morning and Jacob Dowell, Jackson Duty, Joseph Woods and Ian Rhudy finished in the top 25 to help make the Bulldogs runner-up in the region.
“This is pretty amazing,” said Dowell who led Tazewell with a 14th place finish on the 5K track. “This wasn’t just me, it was my teammates, my coach, just everyone. We just used teamwork, trying to push up to that next person.
“For a long while I was behind my teammate Jackson (Duty), so I was trying to catch up to him and then I went after the next person.”
There was perfection in the race. Union won both the girls and boys regional titles. The Union boys scored a perfect 15, when they claimed the top five places. The Bears also took seven of the top eight spots for the runaway win.
“We knew we weren’t going to get up to Union,” Dowell said. “Union was up there fast, they were immediately first, so we set our focus on Virginia High. We wanted to get to who we could get to, you just want to do the best that you can. You don’t worry about beating anyone, but you want to do your own personal best.”
Union’s Tanner Cusano (16:45.90) won the individual championship, well ahead of teammates Jacob Mullins (17:32.90) in second and Nathaniel Hersel (17:35.10) who finished third.
The top three teams and the top five individuals not on those teams qualify for state. The teams from Union (15), Tazewell (95) and Virginia High (99) will all advance. Daniel Pearce (19:04.50) of Graham was an individual qualifier finishing 10th.
The Class 2 Cross Country state championship will be Saturday, November 16th at Salem.
“We’re definitely ready,” remarked Dowell. “We just want to keep going, do what we’re doing it seems to be working so far.”
Duty finished in 18th with Woods three places behind him and Rhudy in 24th. Teammate Nick Taylor placed 28th and Matt Blankenship was 33rd. Graham’s Bryce Havens came in 45th and Kaleb Waters in 61st.
Richlands had Jonce Culberson place 30th with Kenneth Coburn two second behind him in 31st, John Garrett Keene in 36th and Corbin Singleton in 43rd.
On the girl’s side, Union (68) claimed the crown with Virginia High (72) grabbing second place and Graham (100) getting the nod in third place ahead of Tazewell (111).
“I am ecstatic,” Graham coach Al MacNaughton said. “The girls ran really well. Our goal was to put ourselves in position to make it to state, so we did exactly what we wanted to do.
“Several of the girls had personal best today, in the race they were in a pack, they kept pushing each other.”
Virginia High’s Kelsey Harrington (17:15.60) easily won the individual title, with Lebanon’s Jessey Ball (20:37.30) taking second place.
Katie Benson ((21:45.80) followed up a third place finish in the Southwest District finals with a third place finish in the region to lead Graham.
“It was a little more difficult today,” commented Benson. “I have to say I like the weather last week at District (rain), color me weird but I loved the wet weather. But today was good, it’s just so awesome to be back.
“I stayed with one girl (Lebanon’s) Averie Price, we kind of worked together. I tried to pull away a couple times, but on the downhill stretch I finally pulled away.”
Benson is thrilled to have the whole G-Girl team at state.
“I’m so happy for everyone,” Benson said. “We’re happy to be going.”
Tazewell’s Lauren Keene and Josie Whitt finished in 14th and 15th, respectively, with Elise Clary of Graham in 19th.
Local runners finished in four straight places with Graham’s Emma Seay in 24th, Elizabeth Brown and Shianne Waters of Tazewell following with G-Girls Julia Day in 27th.
Rounding out the Graham runners were Kara Murphy in 32nd, Lauren Pearce in 35th and Rachel Whit in 45th. Tazewell had Margaret Anne Riddlebuber place 42nd and Taylor Ray in 47th.
