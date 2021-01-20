TAZEWELL, Va. — Josiah Jordan recorded a double-double and had a steady hand at the free throw line, helping the Bulldogs to absorb a 3-point shooting spree by the Blue Tornado in a 74-67 Southwest District crowd pleaser without a crowd at Tazewell Middle School.
Four Richlands players combined for 12 trifectas on the night.
“That’s how they stayed in it. Those guys were on fire,” said Tazewell head coach Kondwani Patterson, whose team collected a rare regular season sweep of their westernmost county rival.
Jordan led the Bulldogs (4-3, 3-2) with 24 points and 11 rebounds, going 8-for-8 at the free throw line. Ethan Mills scored 15 points, going 3-for-3 at the line. Gideon Collier scored 11 points and Jacob Witt had 15 rebounds to go with his nine points.
Cade Berry hit five 3-pointers on his way to 24 points for Richlands. Ethan Shreve hit four treys en route to 12 points, Canyon Wilson popped three 3’s and finished with 13 points and Luke Wess hit two trifectas and finished with 10 points.
Tazewell takes on Fort Chiswell at home tonight in a non-district meeting, facing Graham in a SWD showdown at home on Friday.
Tazewell 74, Richlands 67
RICHLANDS
Cade Berry 26, Canyon Wilson 13, Ethan Shreve 12, Luke Wess 10, Sam Varney 2, Sage Webb 2, Dylan Brown 2.
TAZEWELL (4-3, 3-2)
Josiah Jordan 24, Ethan Mills 15, Gideon Collier 11, Jacob Whitt 9, Bryson McCall 7, Trey Blankenship 5, Johan Willis 3.
Richlands............17 12 10 28 — 67
Tazewell..............12 22 17 23 — 74
3-point goals: Richlands 12 (Berry 5, Wess 2, Shreve 4, Wilson 3). Tazewell (Willis, Jordan, Collier).
Girls Game
Richlands 56, Tazewell 33
RICHLANDS, Va. — Denissa Ball scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and the Lady Blue Tornado celebrated Senior Night with a win over Tazewell in a SWD game at Richlands Middle School.
Rachael Rife, Jaiden Elkins and Erica Lamie scored six points apiece for Richlands (5-3, 4-2).
Madi Day scored 13 points to pace the Lady Bulldogs (0-8, 0-7).
Richlands travels to Grundy on Thursday and returns to district action at Lebanon on Friday.
Richlands 56, Tazewell 33
TAZEWELL (0-8, 0-7)
Taylor Ray 7, Audrey Brown 1, Madi Day 13, Ashton Rowe 3, Madi Gillespie 2, Mallory Whitaker 5.
RICHLANDS (5-3, 4-2)
Jaiden Elkins 6, Alyssa Lee 2, Gillian Guerriero 2, Logan Lewis 3, Chloe Perkins 6, Addison Hurst 5, Jaylyn Altizer 4, Denissa Ball 15, Rachel Riffe 6, Erin Rife 1, Erica Lamie 6.
Tazewell.............9 15 3 6 — 33
Richlands..........11 21 16 8 — 56
3-point goals: Tazewell, Ray 2, Mad. Day 2, Rowe), Richlands (Elkins 2, Lewis, Perkins, Lamie 2).
