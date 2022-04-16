BLUEFIELD — Tazewell High School’s baseball program has won more Coppinger Invitational baseball tournament championships than any other area team.
That much we know. The exact number of Coppinger titles the Bulldogs have won has proven an elusive figure that had another title tacked onto it on Friday night.
Junior left hander Jackson Myers struck out eight and walked three over five innings en route to collecting the win in Tazewell’s 14-2 championship win over Shady Spring at Bowen Field.
The Bulldogs (6-2) have won the Coppinger two out of the last four years under Fowler. But it’s hardly Tazewell’s fault that the winning ratio for that time span isn’t even better.
“I’ve been here four years ... I’ve won two. We won the first year I was here. The second year was the COVID year that we got shut down and the third year we were restricted and not allowed to play in it. Then we won this year,” said Tazewell head baseball coach Mike Fowler. “We won two out of four years, but we weren’t allowed to play for two years.”
Myers (2-0), who was named to the Coppinger Invitational all-tournament roster, allowed two Tigers hits — one earned — off three hits. The Tazewell staff has been bringing Myers along this spring hoping for just such a moment.
“He’s one of our top pitchers. We’ve been waiting for him to have an outing this year like he had tonight. He’s been kind of finding his way but he threw the ball really well tonight against a really good Shady Spring team,” Fowler said.
Broders Patterson took over for Myers in the sixth, scattering two hits and striking out one to draw the curtain on the 2022 Coppinger.
Tazewell rapped out 14 hits on the night, paced by leadoff man John Davis, who went 4-for-4 with three RBIs on the night. Davis was named MVP on the Coppinger All-Tournament team.
Myers wasn’t the only Bulldogs pitcher esteemed by the Coppinger all-tournament voters. Tyler Hash, who went the distance in Tazewell’s 3-2 win over Richlands in the semifinals, was also an All-Coppinger pick.
The Bulldogs face a busy week once they get past the Easter weekend.
Tazewell travels to Norton to play Wise-Central on Monday, faces Virginia High at home on Tuesday and takes on Marion at home on Thursday.
