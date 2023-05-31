TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell softball team is once again headed for state tournament play.
Pitcher Carly Compton and the Lady Bulldogs’ seven-hit attack led to a 6-2 Region 2D semifinal victory over visiting Lee High on Tuesday that ensure’s the home team’s second consecutive appearance in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament bracket.
Compton went the seven inning distance, striking out 14 Lady Generals batters while walking none. She allowed two runs off of four hits.
Maddie Gillespie went 3-for-4 to pace the Lady Bulldogs, who didn’t commit a single error in the field.
Lee High’s Chloe Calton struck out five and walked none in her season ending shift in the circle. She led the Lady Gens lineup, going 2-for-3 for the day.
Tazewell will face John Battle in the Region 2D softball championship game, which will be played at 5 p.m. Thursday at Tazewell High School.
The Lady Trojans defeated Gate City 4-3 in Tuesday’s other semifinal game. Battle has also clinched a Class 2 state tournament berth.
Girls Soccer
Graham 3, Union 2
NORTON, Va. — The Graham girls soccer team has clinched its return to Class 2 state tournament play.
Ella Dales and Sophie Scarberry both found the back of the net for the G-Girls and Graham fought to a 3-2 victory over Union in Tuesday’s Region 2A semifinal game at Central-Wise.
Dales and Arloha Rifkin both collected assists for the unbeaten G-Girls, who’ll advance to Thursday’s regional championship game
Graham will face Central Wise in the title matchup, which is set for 5 p.m. The Lady Warriors eliminated Richlands 1-0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal match, clinching a Class 2 state tournament berth for Wise.
Boys Soccer
Graham 5, Tazewell 1
EMORY, Va. — Graham defeated Tazewell 5-1 at Emory & Henry University on Monday, sealing the G-Men’s appearance in the Class 2 state tournament bracket.
The G-Men will advance to face Virginia High in Thursday’s 7 p.m. regional championship match at Virginia High.
The Bearcats downed Marion 2-0 in Monday’s other regional semifinal match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.