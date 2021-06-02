EAST RIVER — Ben Morgan scored four goals and Graham shut out next-door rival Tazewell in a 10-0 Southwest District soccer victory, on Tuesday night.
Morgan also had two assists for the G-Men (8-0) while Ethan Church had three goals and an assist.
Aidan Bowers, Carter Nipper and Nic Knowles each added goals for Graham.
Knowles got half of the credit for the clean sheet, coming up with three saves in goal. Gabe Riffe played the second half and had two saves.
Aidan Bowers and Zack Dales and Nipper all had assists for the G-Men, who had 13 shots on goal.
The Graham boys return to action Friday at Richlands.
Girls Soccer
Graham 1, Tazewell 0
EAST RIVER — Macy McBride scored the lone goal for the G-Girls’ in their SWD win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
The Graham girls play Friday at Richlands in the first game of a boys and girls soccer doubleheader.
Girls Tennis
BLUEFIELD — The Gate City girls tennis team defeated the Graham girls tennis team 5-2 in the semifinals of the Region 2D girls team tennis tournament at Bluefield City Courts.
Gate City will advance to today's 4 p.m. championship match, which will be hosted by Central-Wise. The Lady Warriors defeated Lebanon 5-1 in Tuesday's other bracket.
Today's winner will advance to the state tournament next week.
Baseball
Lebanon 6, Richlands 0
RICHLANDS, Va. — Richlands’ Ben Hale, Corey Hale, Dylan Brown and did a pretty good collective job of pitching in Tuesday night’s Southwest District baseball game with Lebanon.
Only problem was what the Pioneers’ Matthew Buchanan accomplished on his own.
Buchanan struck out 14 Blue Tornado batters and walked only one as he went the 7-inning distance in a three-hit shutout.
Ironically, the Blue Tornado pitching trio also confined Lebanon to three hits.
Jake Altizer went 2-for-3 for Richlands (5-6, 4-5) which plays Graham at home on Thursday.
Lebanon 6, Richlands 0
Lebanon.........101 003 1 — 6 3 2
Richlands.......000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Matthew Buchanan and Hertig. Ben Hale, Corey Hale (5), Dylan Brown (7) and Gillespie, Tarter (6). W— Buchanan, 4-0. L- Ben Hale.
Softball
Lebanon 10
Richlands 0
RICHLANDS, Va. — Adrian Morrison struck out 15 and walked one
Maggie Lampkins led the Pioneers lineup, hitting a two-run homer.
Gillian Guerriero, Rachael Rife and Arin Rife had the Lady Blue Tornado’s hits.
Richlands plays at Graham on Thursday.
Lebanon 10, Richlands 0
Lebanon........100 215 1 — 10 10 0
Richlands......000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Adrian Morrison and Haley Finney. Erica Lamie, Arin Rife (7) and Alyssa Lee. W— Morrison. L- Lamie.
Grayson County 22, Bland County 3
BASTIAN, Va. — Marjorie Reeves struck out 10 and walked two, going the five-inning distance for the win in the Lady Blue Devils’ 22-3 Mountain Empire District rout of the Lady Bears.
Reeves helped herself at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Grayson, which hammered out 17 hits.
McKenzie Tindall went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Bland County. Chloe Dillow had a hit and a stolen base.
