BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Tazewell Bulldogs have been preparing to take their show on the road for the second week in a row. Whether it actually happens tonight or not is the question.
As of Thursday evening, the complexion of the game at Grundy (2-2) was still up in the air due to torrential rains that were forecast to be pushed into the region Friday by Hurricane Ian.
Quite frankly, most area football games were in a state of uncertainty as of late Thursday evening.
“We might see a decision made [on Friday]. One thing we could do is reschedule for Monday … or because really, in Grundy it’s not really going to be any better on Monday, the other idea was that we could possibly play on our open weeks,” said Bulldogs head coach J’me Harris.
“As of right now, the plan is go there and be ready at 7 p.m. to play ball,” Harris said.
Last week, the Bulldogs (2-3) had their best outing versus the Gladiators since they first started scheduling the Class A powerhouse. Tazewell trailed 14-6 headed into the third quarter. Riverheads quickly converted a fumble recovery and a subsquent recovered onside kick to put the 28-6.
Tazewell was able to make it 28-12, but the Gladiators’ rode their strenghts to the finish.
“Being Riverheads, they ground out the clock in the fourth quarter, added a touchdown and then held us on the goalline,” said Harris, who is looking forward to an ‘extremely explosive’ Golden Wave football team that is coming off a 62-21 win over Honaker.
“They’ve scored 122 points over the last two games,” Harris observed. “They really do a good job running the football and they can cause problems on defense because they can use multiple fronts and create pressure from different spots on the field.”
The only confirmed local postponement on Friday was PikeView’s slated road trip to play James Monroe at Lindside. The game situations could literally change overnight.
George Wythe (4-1) at Graham (5-0)
The G-Men play their second consecutive Mountain Empire District opponent following last week’s 28-14 win over Galax. The Maroons come to Mitchell Stadium off a 16-14 win over Rural Retreat.
Hundred (4-0) at Montcalm (0-4)
The Generals are coming off an open date. The Yellow Jackets are also is coming off an open date.
PikeView (2-3) at James Monroe (4–0), PPD
The Panthers come off a 26-6 loss to Shady Spring. The Mavericks come off a 41-22 win over Covington. The game has been postponed with no word on rescheduling.
Richlands (1-4) at Ridgeview (4-0)
The Blue Tornado comes off a 26-10 loss to Bluefield. The Wolfpack comes off a 40-14 win over Lee High.
Holston (3-1) at Narrows (2-1) PLAYED
Played Thursday, Narrows won 29-27. Details will appear in Saturday’s Weekend Edition.
Wheeling Catholic (4-0) at Mount View (1-3)
Catholic comes off an open date. The Golden Knights come off an open date.
River View (0-4) at Wyoming East (0-4)
The Raiders come off a 42-8 loss to Van. The Warriors come off a 49-8 loss to Man.
