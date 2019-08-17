PRINCETON — The Princeton Rays were put behind the eight ball early by allowing six runs and could not take advantage of its 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position losing 8-3 to the Bristol Pirates at Hunnicutt Field Friday night.
Zero hits with runners in scoring position hurt the P-Rays who only managed six hits and benefitted from eight walks to get runners on base.
Princeton (26-29) was in the opposite position of Thursday night where they had a 6-1 lead after four innings but could not do what Bristol (27-28) did and make a comeback. The Rays won Thursday night 7-6 in 10 innings.
The game was tied after one inning at one when Diego Infante drew a two-out walk and came around on a double off the center field fence by Jake Guenther. The 22-year-old first baseman has seven doubles this season and 19 runs batted in along with a .331 batting average.
The P-Rays loaded the bases in the second with two outs on an error and two walks, but a groundout ended the inning,
In the third Infante double to lead off the inning and Guenther followed with a walk. Both of them remained at their bases with two strikeouts and a fly out ending the inning.
The Rays broke through in the seventh inning with three walks and a single to bring in one run. A second run scored when a ground ball by Gionti Turner that the third baseman mishandled. Turner is second d on the team in runs batted in with 33, just behind Infante.
Returning from injury Matthew Peguero allowed a solo home run in the first inning and only managed to get one out in the second. An error on a potential double play ball with one out was key for the Pirates to score four runs in the inning.
Bristol batted around in the inning with three hits, two walks and a hit by pitch. Peguero allowed four runs, three earned, on two hits in his 1 1/3 innings pitched.
After replacing Peguero in the second inning Cristian Fernandez struggled to get out of the second but did after allowing one run.
He allowed one run in the third but retired his final 10 hitters.
Fernandez allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings while striking out three Pirates and giving up four hits.
Infante was the lone Rays hitter with two hits and Guenther the only one who did not strike out. The P-Rays struck out 12 times.
The Rays lost one of their top hitters after Thursday night’s game when Nick Schnell was promoted to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The top four hitters in the Rays lineup each had one hit, but the rest of the lineup went a combined one-for-21 with one walk, one RBI and eight strikeouts.
Carter Bach threw two innings of relief allowing two runs on one hit and two strikeouts.
Angel Felipe pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.
The Rays will look to win the series today with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. and split the six-game season series.
