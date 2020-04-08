NARROWS, Va. — It is not easy to get most high school boys and girls deciding to run for fun after school instead of a bevy of other activities they could be doing.
The track and field program at Narrows High has been making running fun. As a result the teams have been growing the past few years which has led to more success.
“We’re not a big school and track hasn’t really been a big sport until the past couple of years and we’ve just been seeing our numbers grow and we’ve been having success with that,” head coach James Helton said.
Helton is in his first year coaching the varsity squad after coaching the middle school team the past two seasons.
He may not be able to oversee the team in any meets this year as the season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season was first suspended for two weeks before being canceled by the Virginia High School League with an opening left that spring sports could be played in the summer after the school year ends.
For most of the Narrows athletes this was not their final year of high school and they will be able to return next year. For the seniors, that was it.
Those seniors were key for the Green Wave to achieve the goals they had set out for them.
“We had a lot of real good seniors that I think would have been able to make a huge impact this year and unfortunately that did get taken away from them,” Helton said.
Included in the seniors is Chad Blaker who is coming off a indoor track state title in the 55-meter dash and third-place in the 2019 outdoor track 200-meter race.
Both the boys and girls sent competitors to the state meet last year with goals to send many more this season.
Emma Caldwell competed in the long jump and triple jump at last year’s star meet with Hailey Blankenship the top hurdler.
Chase Blaker and Reid Bowman were part of the strong 4x100 meter relay team that placed sixth at last year’s state meet.
The 400-meter dash top returners for the Narrows boys and girls are Dawson Snidow and Emma Spencer who both competed in the state meet as sophomores.
The girls top long distance runner this season is Paige Spade who will be heading to Bluefield College in the fall while sophomore Jamison Wall came in 11th-place in the boys 3,200 race at the state meet last year.
“We would of had distance runners there, sprinters, throwers, jumpers, hurdlers, I think just about every event we would have competed in states,” Helton said.
The focus with Helton for everyone on the team is improving technique as that is what wins races at the critical points of the season.
“You can win or get good times just off of how fast you are, just off of running but actually getting that technique down, that extra technique practice and focus is what really drives these kids and wgets them to the next level,” Helton said.
To teach technique requires detailed attention which a head coach cannot give to every athlete but luckily for Helton he has an excellent coaching staff available to help out everyone.
The slimmer of hope that some meets could take place in the summer has kept the Green Wave practicing on their own to be ready if that happens.
“They’re still working, they’re still pushing and to me that shows without us having a season that shows what kind of season we could of had when you got kids still working with the season being canceled,” Helton said.
A few meets for all the athletes this summer would be beneficial, but especially for the seniors who want to compete for one last time or clock in times for colleges.
“Even if it was two or three meets to get some times in so colleges can look at these kids I’d be all for it,” Helton said.
