BLUEFIELD — A five-run fifth proved to be too much for the Bluefield Blue Jays in a 9-2 loss to the Greeneville Reds Thursday night at Bowen Field.
The Jays (26-28) had a 2-1 lead through four innings but gave up five runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh to lose.
Bluefield managed 11 hits but only one of them with runners in scoring position while Greeneville (21-32) had 13 hits, seven of them with runners in scoring position. The Reds had the worst earned run average in the Appalachian League coming into the game and the second-lowest batting average while sitting at the basement of the West Division standings.
Sam Ryan (0-3) got the start for the Blue Jays going 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and four runs on seven hits. In relief Yunior Hinojosa struggled allowing four runs in 1 2/3 innings on five hits and Aldo Ovando allowed one run in the seventh.
Andres Guerra was the top hitter for the Jays going four-for-four and scoring a run on a sacrifice fly by Eric Rivera in the second inning.
Rivera scored the first run for the Jays by leading off the bottom of the first with his fourth triple of the season before Miguel Hiraldo drove him in with a single.
Adams Cuevas struck out two in a scoreless eighth and ninth but the Blue Jays hitters were unable to mount a comeback in the late innings.
The three-game series continues today with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
Princeton 7, Bristol 6
PRINCETON — After giving up a five-run lead and not scoring from the fourth through ninth innings the Princeton Rays scored a run without a hit in the tenth to walk-off winner Thursday night over the Bristol Pirates at Hunnicutt Field.
A scoreless top of the tenth by reliever Stanly Sabino (4-0) was aided by a runner being thrown out at the plate and in the bottom half Gionti Turner was placed on second to start the inning. He moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jhosner Vargas and scored the winning run on a passed ball with Aldenis Sanchez at the plate.
P-Rays starter Jayden Murray allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings on seven hits and a lone strikeout. Addison Moss allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings of relief with three strikeouts and the Pirates (26-28) tied the game in the seventh off Ryan Jackson. He pitched three innings allowing only one run and striking out five hitters.
Jake Guenther opened the scoring for the Rays (26-28) with an RBI single in the first inning and Kevin Melendez added on with a two-run homer, his fourth of the season, in the second inning.
A two-out double by Turner scored Nick Schnell for 32nd RBI of the season. Sanchez scored on a wild pitch in the fourth after reaching base on a walk and a Schnell RBI single scored Jelfry Marte who had reached on a fielder’s choice.
The Rays will look win the series today with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
