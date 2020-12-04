BLUEFIELD — Coming off a 16-win season that was ended while competing for a postseason championship the Bluefield State College women’s basketball team was looking to take that next step this season.
The preparation for this season did not go according to plan with injuries and players having to go into quarantine for being close contacts to people who tested positive for COVID-19 left an ever-changing number of players at practice daily.
“Since official practice started we have had very few practices where we’ve had 10 kids dressed,” said head coach Ryan Bailey.
That occurred all preseason long and up until the day before the first game of the season against WVU Tech when a few of them were out of quarantine and able to play.
Not having the players to play five-on-five at practice most days hampered the preparation of the season and was difficult to adjust to in the first game.
“We didn’t have 10 bodies until the day before we played so we couldn’t even go five-on-five,” Bailey said.
Bluefield State is three games into this year’s season, one of which was an exhibition game against Division I Akron, and is still searching for its first win of the season after losses to WVU Tech and Lincoln Memorial.
The Big Blues won’t be able to play the same number of games this year with the NCAA having set the maximum for the regular season at 22. Bluefield State currently has 20 games on its schedule and has played three of them including an exhibition loss to Division I Akron.
“The NCAA will only allow us to play 22 but the expectations are still high and we return the core of what we had,” Bailey said.
A quartet of players in their third year on the team will be relied on to be the leaders off the Big Blue on and off the court. When all healthy Dani Janutolo, Jia Coppola, Alexus Tucker and Kara Sandy are a very tough four-fifths of a unit to play against.
“That’s a good core group that understands what the college game looks like and are ready to step up and put their best foot forward this year for us,” Bailey said.
Janutolo and Tucker are the top two returning scorers from last year while Coppola provides a solid presence in the post. At six-foot Sandy is a difficult matchup playing on the wing. Senior Ameera McClain has improved her shooting in her second year on the team.
Junior guard Eden Billups-Campbell transferred in from Southwestern Community College in Iowa and five freshmen were added this year to a roster who Bailey expects to make an impact.
“We got a junior college transfer and some freshmen that we’re really high on so we expect a good season and some good things still to come,” Bailey said.
Freshman Londen Coleman has made a big impact averaging 11 points a game in the post and guard Katrina Davis is playing 20 minutes a game scoring 5.5 points a game along with being very solid on the defensive end.
Bailey is in his fourth year at the helm of the Big Blues and now with the roster made up entirely of players he has recruited sees the culture being completely changed.
“We’ve actually now changed the culture to where they want it just as bad as everybody else wants to see them be successful. That’s a big step, that’s a big transition,” Bailey said.
An area of strength last year that could be a weakness this year is rebounding the ball. The transfer out of Kylah Webb and graduation of Lauryn Hatfield meant two of the Big Blues top rebounders were going to have to be replaced.
“Rebounding-wise we really hung our hat on that last year with our shooting woes so either we’re going to have to shoot the ball a heck of a lot better this year or everybody is going to have to rebound a lot more,” Bailey said.
Coleman and Derricka Bramwell are the two players sharing time in the post and have combined for an average of 10 rebounds a game.
Led by the experienced players the Big Blues have put in the building blocks for the program and now the players who come in as freshmen are ready to make an immediate impact.
“We have a great foundation that was laid and so now we have other players that are coming in that are capable of helping us right away,” Bailey said.
The initial schedule for Bluefield State included five games against Division I opponents and although some games have had to be changed already, in its entirety it is tougher than the 16-win season last year.
“We put together a schedule that is extremely tough and its a step up and a bump up in where we’ve ever been scheduling wise,” Bailey said.
In a season where getting the entire team all healthy and available to play has been extremely difficult if that can happen Bailey sees a lot of potential for every player on the roster.
“If we can get everybody together who knows what we might be able to do,” Bailey said.
