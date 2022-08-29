HUNTINGTON — Princeton High School Hall-of-Famer Dave Tabor is about to join another Hall of Fame.
Tabor will be one of nine inductees to be enshrined at the Marshall University Athletics Hall of fame on Friday, Sept. 2.
Tabor was a star member of the Thundering Herd Men’s Cross Country and Track and Field teams from 1983-86.
Tabor was selected to the Southern Conference’s 100th Anniversary Team in 2022 on the merits of having been named all-conference three times in cross country and nine times in track.
He was also the league’s individual champion as a senior, helping the program to win its second SoCon Championship, after earning team runners up in 1984 and 1985.
As a freshman, Tabor helped the team to a third-place finish. Tabor finished in the top 12 in all four SoCon cross country championships and was all-league in indoor and outdoor track and field four times apiece.
In high school, Tabor was the West Virginia state champion in the 3,200-meter track event in 1983. He received five all-state recognitions, seven all-regions and was Coalfield Conference and regional champ for three straight years in two separate races (1,600 meters and 3,200 meters).
As a cross-country performer, Tabor was all-region, all-Coalfield Conference and a state meet qualifier in 1980, ’81 and ’82. He was twice the conference champion and made all-state in 1982.
Branching out into road racing, Tabor was West Virginia’s state champion in 1984 and 1986 in both the 10-kilometer and 20K distances.
The annual Hall of Fame dinner is scheduled Friday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m., in the Don Morris Room of the Marshall University Memorial Student Center.
The department will also honor Bill Noe, Men’s Swimming and Diving (1982-86); Jalicia Ross, Volleyball (2004-08) and Steve Sciullo, Football (1999-200) at this year’s banquet, due to the trio being unable to attend last fall’s induction.
