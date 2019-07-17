PRINCETON — Yunior Martinez alternated strikeouts and home runs Wednesday night and his second home run came in the bottom of the ninth to send Princeton home victorious.
The Princeton Rays (13-15) won 7-6 over the Kingsport Mets (14-14) at Hunnicutt Field in walk-off fashion after squandering a strong starting pitching performance.
The home run was on the ninth pitch of the at-bat and as Martinez started rounding first he gave a fist pump to the dugout that was getting ready to celebrate with him at home plate. The at-bat was not pretty as he kept on doing anything to foul off tough pitches until he got the pitch he drove into the night sky.
“Martinez is surprising me, I didn’t see him hit the ball that hard in extended spring training. I didn’t see him hit the ball out of the ballpark so I’m very excited about his progress where he’s headed,” Princeton Rays manager Danny Sheaffer said.
The teams played at Kingsport last week with the Mets sweeping the three games series and the Rays pitching allowing 28 runs.
“They beat us over there three in a row, so we knew they had the capabilities of swinging the bat, we made some really nice plays saving runs tonight, didn’t make a couple plays there in the ninth but we battled back,” Sheaffer said.
Aldor Rodriguez was attacking the strike zone in all five of his innings pitched allowing runs in just one of them.
He scattered four hits across five frames giving up two runs and striking out five while only one reaching three balls on a Mets hitter.
“It was his best outing by far, he was very efficient and he threw the fastball for strikes so we’re real happy about that,” Sheaffer said.
Luis Leon opened the scoring with a two-run homer over the right field wall in the first inning. It was his first home run of the season and just after his 16-game hitting streak ended Tuesday in Bluefield.
The hitting tear continued for Gionti Turner with a double to start the second and he came around to score on a Kingsport fielding error. Jhosner Vargas who had followed Turner with a single also scored on the misplayed ground ball by Brett Wisely.
Turner has multiple hits in six straight games as he went three-for-four with a double and two singles.
“This game is a game of confidence and he’s starting to feel pretty good at the plate. He’s swinging the bat very well,” Sheaffer said.
Martinez hit his first home run of the game in the fourth, a solo shot to left field. By the end of the night he upped his home run tally for the season to four which is second on the team.
In the sixth Diego Infante hit a solo homer of his own, his second in two days and third in four games. Infante is on an eight-game hitting streak and leads the team with seven home runs.
The Rays used their speed to rush the defense of the Mets and result in three fielding errors with runners scoring on two of them.
The Mets got a pair of doubles and a single in the third to score two runs. They closed the deficit to one in the sixth with a triple followed by a towering home run from Andres Regnault.
An RBI double in the eighth brought the deficit to one for the Mets and Kennie Taylor tied the game in the ninth with a two out RBI single.
Mitchell Walters struck out four in relief of Rodriguez but gave up three runs in his 2 1/3 innings.
In relief of Walters, Brayden Theriot left the tying runner stranded on third in the eight with a strikeout on a high fastball. He could not escape bases loaded with no out in the ninth as the Mets tied the game and set it up for Martinez’s heroics.
The three-game series continues today with first pitch at Hunnicutt Field at 6:30 p.m.
