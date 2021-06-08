EAST RIVER — Southwest District boys and girls soccer action will continue today with a girls and a boys match at East River Soccer Complex and a boys match at Ernie Hicks Stadium in Richlands.
In girls action, Graham will face Richlands today in a 5 p.m. match at East River. Elsewhere Virginia High will play either Marion or Tazewell at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va.
In boys action, the G-Men will face either Marion or Virginia High in a 7 p.m. match at East River. Richlands will take on either Lebanon r Tazewell at Ernie Hicks Stadium in Richlands, starting time TBA.
The boys and girls championship and consolation matches are slated for Thursday, sites and times to be determined.
