ATHENS — It was one of the hardest things Kevin Garrett has had to do as a coach: telling his student-athletes this week that they would not be playing for the foreseeable future.
That was his job, in Garrett’s role as head baseball coach and athletics director at Concord University, on Thursday.
The swirl of emotions was jarring. The Mountain Lions baseball team had just come from behind on Thursday afternoon to beat the University of Pitt-Johnstown 7-6 in CU’s first home game of 2020 at Anderson Field. Concord’s record improved to 5-5.
Interviewed on Friday about the announcement of suspension of play by Mountain East Conference teams, Garrett said, “Obviously, they’re disheartened. They’ve worked so hard to get themselves ready for the season and to compete. It was hard to tell them they’re not going to be able to do that.”
He delivered the same message in person to the women’s softball team, which had just returned from competition in Florida during the university’s spring break.
When Garrett saw an email from the conference office declaring that the MEC had suspended all athletic competitions indefinitely, he jumped into action “as quickly as possible,” he said.
“I wanted them to hear it from me, and not somebody outside the Concord University athletics family,” he said.
The softball team (8-6-1), coming off a berth in the NCAA tournament last spring, was scheduled to play their first two conference games of the season this afternoon in Charleston.
“They were very upset,” Garrett said. “I feel very, very bad for them.”
As the week ended, members and coaches of the CU women’s tennis team and the spring track and field teams were making their way back to campus after competition on the road. And that will be it for Concord athletics, for now.
The NCAA announced on Thursday that all of its remaining 2020 winter and spring championships were canceled “because of the evolving COVID-19 public health threat.”
That evening, the Mountain East suspended athletic competitions by its member institutions, in a statement released online by conference commissioner Reid Amos.
The suspension was “in the interest of the safety and well being of everyone involved in intercollegiate athletics and the public,” the statement said. “The decision was made with unanimous support of the league’s Board of Directors … .”
Garrett said, “Obviously, as head coaches, our first concern is for the safety and welfare of our students.”
But breaking the news to his players was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do as a coach,” he said. “When you become coach of a team, it’s like you’re part of the team. You feel the emotions they feel.”
Speaking for the university’s coaching staff, he said, “It’s very disappointing for us as well.”
As far as the future goes, much remains uncertain. Concord’s spring break was scheduled to end this weekend, but has been extended through March 22. Garrett said that extension was made in Athens early this week “to give the institution more time to work through this (coronavirus) problem.”
Spring sports teams are not expected to resume practice “at this time,” Garrett said on Friday.
The fate of spring football practice under new coach Dave Walker is still in limbo.
Garrett said, “When you take over as the head coach, you want to start practice, to see the hand you’ve been dealt, and evaluate the personnel you have.”
But the decision about convening practice is out of his hands. Garrett said a ruling will have to be provided by the conference office or the NCAA.
“We have to follow their lead in that situation,” he said.
While the students are away from day-to-day practices, Garrett said, their coaches are advising them to guard their health by following recommendations posted on websites of the university, the conference and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They’ve talked about washing their hands often and about staying out of crowds, especially in areas where COVID-19 has been detected.
“When you get right down to it,” Garrett said, “we want to make sure our students are safe, first and foremost. We want them to be in an environment where they can be successful and safe.”
