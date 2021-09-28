BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Graham High School golf team is going to the state tournament at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork, Va. next Tuesday. And not only to watch G-Men ace Brayden Surface. They’re all going to play.
Surface shot a 71 at at Lonesome Pine Country club in Big Stone Gap, Va. on Tuesday, winning the Region 2D individual golf championship. His Graham teammates did their part to pay their own freight to the state team golf tournament, turning in a collective score of 350 to clinch second place in Tuesday’s regional team standings.
In addition to collecting brass hardware as the Region D medalist, Surface was also named Region D Golfer of the Year.
Gate City collectively put together a 326 to win the Region 2D team championship, led by Colin Keller’s 76. Zach Taylor (80), Ethan Dishner (84) and Brevan Spivey (86) contributed to the team championship total.
Combining with Surface’s low round to get the G-Men qualified to play as a team next week, Joe Tyson shot a 90 with Jackson Ward turning in a 94 and Chase Brown carding a 95.
There was some suspense. Wise Central (352) fell short of Graham’s total by two strokes, led by Jack England’s 71. England qualified to play next week as an individual.
Marion shot a 360, with Tyler Salyers shooting a 72 to qualify for individual state tournament play.
Other individual state qualifiers included:
Union’s Luke Slagle (74) and Jacob Day (88); Virginia High’s Cable Leonard (81), Wes Brown (91), John David Moser (96) and Tyler Eller (113); Lee High’s Caleb Leonard (81) and Jacob Leonard (84); John Battle’s Will Purifoy (93) and Richlands’ Elise Clevinger (96).
