BLUEFIELD — A walk-off RBI single by PK Morris in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over the visiting Bristol Pirates in Appalachian League baseball action at Peters Park at Bowen Field, on Sunday.
Spencer Horwitz got the rally rolling, leading off with a single to right field and taking an extra base to get in scoring position on a fielding error by Bristol’s Jake Wright.
Horwitz finished 2-for-3 for Bluefield (28-29) and Morris had two RBIs on the night.
The Jays got a decent start from right-hander Lazaro Estrada, who scattered seven hits over six innings, allowing two earned runs. He struck out seven and walked none. Adams Cuevas was charged with his first blown save in middle relief, but Austin Havekost (2-0) stepped up to blank the Pirates in the top of the ninth to keep the foot in the door for the victory.
Matt Morrow went 2-for-4 with an RBI to pace the Pirates (28-29). Yoyner Fajardo went 2-for-4 while Francisco Acuna and Wright each had doubles.
Bluefield squares off with Bristol at home again tonight for the second game of the series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Princeton 4, Elizabethton 2
PRINCETON — The Princeton Rays moved ahead 4-2 in the fourth inning and relief pitchers Stanley Sabino and Addison Moss combined for five shutout innings to put the game on ice.
Sabino (5-0) struck out five and walked one over three innings, allowing one hit. Moss collected his second save of the season, striking out two and walking none over two hitless frames.
The P-Rays (27-30) tied the game up at three in the fourth inning when Jhosner Vargas scored Diego Infante on double to right field. Yunior Martinez plated Vargas on a single to center for the go-ahead.
Infante went 2-for-4. Martinez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Brett Wisely had a single and an RBI and Aldenis Sanches went 2-for-4.
Max Smith led Elizabethton (27-30), going 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run.
Princeton faces the E-Twins at home again tonight in the second game of the series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
