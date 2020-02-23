BLUEFIELD, Va. — Baseball dropped the series finale to Thomas More University 11-9 Sunday afternoon at Bowen Field.
The Saints scored three times in the opening frame before the Rams responded with five runs in the bottom of the first and eventually took a 9-3 lead. Thomas More ended the game with eight unanswered runs in the late innings to take the win and the series two games to one.
Ozzie Millet was strong at the plate for the Rams going 4-for-5. Carlos Torres, Eligah Lewis and George Carbelo each had a pair of hits. Andreas Holtzer had a two-run home run and knocked in three runs.
Mansfield 5, Concord 2
GLENVILLE — The Concord University baseball team dropped a 5-2 decision to Mansfield Sunday afternoon in the MEC-PSAC Mixer as the Mountain Lions played their final game of the weekend at the Sue Morris Complex.
The early stages of the game was a pitching dual between Concord’s junior pitcher Dan Nicholls and Mansfield’s Hunter DePrimo as the starters held each team scoreless through four innings.
The Mountaineers (3-3), though, broke through with five runs in the fifth inning, and never looked back in the contest.
Concord (3-3) got a run in the eighth inning as junior infielder Anthony Stehlin came around to score after getting on base on a Mansfield error to start the frame. And the first two runners reached base for the Mountain Lions in the ninth as they tallied a run.
Senior infielder Nathan Neff drew a leadoff walk before scoring on senior outfielder Adam Linkous’ triple. Concord was able to get the tying run to the plate with one out after freshman catcher Nick Funk drew a walk, but the rally was extinguished by Mansfield reliever Todd Erney who recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.
Nicholls (0-1) was charged with the loss as he gave up four runs on four hits while striking out four in 4.1 innings.
Senior catcher Jakob Divers, Linkous and Stehlin all had two hits in the contest as Concord had eight as a team.
The Mountain Lions face Pitt-Johnstown 12 noon on Tuesday in a doubleheader at Epling Stadium in Beckley.
West Liberty 9
Bluefield State 5
BECKLEY — Tyler Ramsay homered twice while going 4-for-4 at the plate and the West Liberty baseball team never trailed in coasting to a 9-5 win against Bluefield State in non-conference action here at Epling Stadium on Sunday.
It was the first win of the season for Coach Eric Burkle’s Hilltoppers (1-6), who got a two-run homer from Ramsay in the top of the first and never looked back in handing the Big Blues (5-2) their second straight loss.
Ramsay was far from finished.
He beat out an infield single in the third frame before launching a solo homer in the top of the fifth.
He added an RBI double in the sixth and closed out a productive day by working a walk in the eighth.
Chad Matthus backed Ramsay at the plate with a double, two singles and a pair of RBIs while Jason Schutte tripled and scored three runs.
Bluefield State’s Kevin Moxey went 2-for-4 with a home run. Cayden Ross went 3-for-4 Tanner Brandon went 2-for-5, Shane Reviello had a triple and Taylor Tibbs had a double.
The Hilltoppers will be idle for the next couple of weeks before returning to the diamond on March 7 with a road doubleheader at Pitt-Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.