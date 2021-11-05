Summers County defeated James Monroe 25-20, 26-24, 25-17 in Thursday’s Region III, Section I championship match.
Shannon Phipps had one ace, nine kills, a block and four digs for the Lady Mavericks. Lilly Jackson had four kills and three aces, Emily Bailey had three kills and two aces while sorting out 11 assists.
Chloe Shires had four aces, two kills and a block for James Monroe. Haley Hunnicut had one ace, four kills and a block.
Both teams advance to Saturday’s regionals at Charleston Catholic. James Monroe will play Greenbrier West at 6 p.m. and Summers will play Catholic.
