ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A dominant performance from Christian Fernandez led the Princeton Rays to a 8-3 win over the Elizabethton Twins Tuesday night.
Fernandez allowed one hit in five innings of work while striking out eight Twins hitters. A double in the fifth was the only blemish on his outing. Aldor Rodriguez threw four innings in relief giving up two homers in the ninth.
Jake Guenther was the top hitter for the Rays with three hits on the night. He scored a run on a double steal in the fourth inning doubled in Nick Schnell in the sixth before scoring on a Gionti Turner single. Guenther added a two-run homer in the eighth inning, his second of the season.
The Rays opened the scoring in the first inning with a Diego Infante single scoring Brett Wisely.
Kevin Melendez drove in Turner with a double in the eighth and the scoring was rounded out in the ninth with a Nick Schnell groundout scoring Jelfry Marte.
The three-game series continues today at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.