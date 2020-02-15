WEST LIBERTY — The Concord University women’s basketball team outscored West Liberty 47-28 in the second half as it stormed back from a 40-32 halftime deficit on its way to a 79-68 win Saturday afternoon in Mountain East Conference action at the ASRC.
The Mountain Lions (16-8, 12-6 MEC) led by as much as five points in the opening half, 25-20, before West Liberty (9-15, 5-13 MEC) finished the first 20 minutes on a 20-7 run to go up eight on Concord at the intermission.
Out of halftime, Concord went on a 14-5 spurt to grab a 46-45 led at the 4:14 mark of the third quarter. Senior forward Madison May paced the run as she had seven points, including a jumper to push Concord ahead.
Leading by one, the Mountain Lions saw the Hilltoppers take back the lead on its ensuing possession. However, the last lead for West Liberty in the game was short-lived as sophomore guard Maggie Guynn started a 12-0 run for Concord that lasted the next 2:29 of the game and gave the Mountain Lions a 58-47 lead with 1:15 left in the third quarter.
May had another six points during the run as part of her 38-point afternoon.
West Liberty got as close as four points, 60-56, with seven minutes left in the contest, but May scored six straight points, and WLU never got with five points for the remainder of the game.
May tied her career high in points, previously set in November at West Virginia State. She added 13 rebounds for a double-double while having her fifth 30-point game of the season. Junior forward Riley Fitzwater posted 15 points and 17 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season.
Guynn added 12 points, and junior forward Tamra Scott had all six bench points for CU to go with four rebounds. Though scoring just three points, sophomore guard Gracie Robinson had seven rebounds and five assists.
The Mountain Lions limited West Liberty to 28.4 percent from the field and 21.3 percent (10-for-47) from three-point range.
Concord hit on 44.6 percent (29-for-65) of its shots as it attempted just six three-pointers, making six.
Concord plays its final true road game of the season when it visits Davis & Elkins 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN’S GAME
The Concord University men’s basketball team lost a 116-74 Mountain East Conference game to West Liberty Saturday afternoon at the ASRC.
The Mountain Lions (8-16, 5-13 MEC) hung tough with the 25th-nationally ranked Hilltoppers (20-4, 15-3 MEC) through the first 10 minutes of the game as they found themselves down just eight, 25-17, at the under-10 media timeout.
A layup from freshman guard Ethan Heller at the 9:06 mark of the first half got Concord back to within single digits, 28-19, but it was the final time in the game Concord would have the deficit below 10 points. The Hilltoppers outscored the Mountain Lions 41-18 in the final nine minutes of the opening half to grab a 69-37 lead.
West Liberty would go on to win by the 42-point margin.
Senior guard Trey Brisco led CU with 14 points. Fellow senior guard Martin Kelly Jr. added 11 points on 50 percent shooting (5-of-10). Junior forward David Bea Mulumba had his second double-double in the last three games by finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Seth Brown had a career-best eight points off the bench.
WLU shot 56.6 percent from the field (47-for-83) while Concord was held to 38.1 percent (24-for-63). Pat Robinson had 32 points off the bench for the Hilltoppers.
Concord finishes up the road portion of its schedule at Davis & Elkins 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.