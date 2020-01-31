PRINCETON — Coming out of halftime on Friday night, the Princeton girls basketball team laid down its burdens, down by the Riverside.
The Tigers’ defense held Riverside High scoreless for the first 6 ½ minutes of the third period while scoring 14 unanswered points, and paddled on downstream from there for a 49-33 victory on the Coach Ralph Ball Court.
“At halftime we made a few adjustments and started working the ball around offensively as a team,” said Princeton head coach Tracy Raban.
Laken Dye led Princeton (10-7) with a career-high 18 points, plus 10 rebounds and four steals. She also was keenly involved in the critical team effort to wreck the Riverside offensive rhythm.
Bodies hit the floor from both teams from the early minutes of the game.
Dye said about the physical play of Riverside (5-10), “They (the coaches) prepared us before the game and told us to get ready for it.”
Princeton senior Taylor Scott finished with 13 points and four blocked shots while “battling the upper-respiratory infection that’s going around,” Raban said.
“Taylor was having an off night for us,” the coach said. “It definitely took a team effort tonight.”
Guard Sadie Boggess provided seven points and eight rebounds.
The first eight minutes were back-and-forth. The Tigers gained a 12-11 lead when Dye fed an assist to Kailey Sarver for a layup at the buzzer.
The offenses in the second quarter were practically glacial. Princeton’s only field goal of the period rattled through the iron with 51 seconds left, but that was enough for the home team to retain a 16-14 margin at intermission.
Raban said, “I think we were playing good defense, which is what we rely on, but offensively their defense was affecting what we did.
“In the end, we’ve got to do what we want to do on the offensive end of the floor. That’s the adjustment we made at halftime.”
The Princeton defense, meanwhile, allowed the Lady Warriors no points in the middle 10 minutes of the ballgame. Riverside turned the ball over eight times in the third quarter, and the Tigers took advantage on the offensive
end.
Dye said her teammates “made some really nice passes, and we all worked together in the second half. … The further we get into the season, the more we work together, and work stronger as a team.”
A jump shot by Dye with 3:40 left in the final quarter gave Princeton its largest scoring edge, 42-24. It was made possible by Riverside’s 20th turnover.
Jasmine Symns lead the Lady Warriors with 11 points, sinking 7-of-9 free throws. Alanna McKenzie generated 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Princeton will carry a three-game winning streak into Monday’s cross-county game with Bluefield.
That will launch the final month of the regular season and Dye was optimistic about the stretch run.
“We’ve had the whole season to prepare,” she said, “and it’s all coming together now.”
At Coach Ralph Ball Court
RIVERSIDE (5-10)
Jasmine Symns 2 7-9 11, Kendall Merrell 2 0-0 5, Mallory Crowder 1 1-5 4, Domiyah Monroe 0 1-2 1, Kaylee Nickson 1 0-0 2, Alanna McKenzie 3 4-5 10. Totals 9 13-21 33.
PRINCETON (10-7)
Taylor Scott 4 4-5 13, Lauren Parish 1 2-4 4, Kailey Sarver 2 2-4 6, Laken Dye 8 2-3 18, Sadie Boggess 2 3-4 7, Kylie Conner 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 14-22 49.
Riverside......11 3 5 14 — 33
Princeton.....12 4 14 19 — 49
3-point goals — R 2 (Merrell 1, Crowder 1); P 1 (Scott). Total fouls — R 18, P 20. Fouled out — R, Merrell. Double technical foul — R, Merrell and P, Scott.
