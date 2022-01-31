GARDNER — The defense of the PikeView girls’ basketball team took control in the second half to lead the Panthers to a 54-36 home win over their county neighbors Princeton on Monday evening.
After the Tigers closed to within a single point, 20-19, in the first minute of the third period, PikeView held their guests to a single field goal in the other seven minutes of the quarter and went on a 9-0 run to open up the game’s first double-digit advantage.
PikeView head coach Tracy Raban said, “I felt like we played a tremendous game on the defensive end of the floor ... and we took care of the ball on offense, and executed when we needed to.”
Hannah Perdue was the key to the Panthers’ attack, scoring 23 points while pulling off six steals, seven rebounds and three assists. She also put on a dribbling showcase to keep the ball away from the Tigers.
The senior took center stage prior to tipoff, being recognized for going over 1,000 varsity points last week in PikeView’s 67-60 win at Shady Spring.
Raban said, “I told her, ‘If they’re going to back off, hold it out there. We want the clock to run.’ and she’s a good enough ball-handler that I know she can do that. ... That’s key, to have a player like that, that can control the ball.”
Perdue said it was “crazy” to play in front of a large crowd at the gym in Gardner, one of the largest crowds for a PVHS girls basketball game since last year’s sectionals.
Other Panthers stepped up to score when the defense flocked to stop Perdue.
“Everybody’s going to look to shut down Number 12 (Perdue),” Raban said. “My challenge has been for the other four players on the floor to step up, and make (opponents) respect you.”
Princeton’s Kylie Conner got the game’s first points, hitting a three 90 seconds into the contest. That would be the extent of the Tigers’ scoring in the first quarter.
But Coach Matt Smith’s Princeton team bagged field goals on four straight possessions early in the second quarter to take their largest lead, 12-9.
Perdue nailed a pair of 3-pointers after that and PikeView held a 20-16 halftime lead. Princeton didn’t manage a field goal in the final 4:55 of the game.
“Princeton’s a good team,” Perdue said. “We knew we had to shut them down. That’s what we had to do. ... They gave us a fight.”
Sadie Boggess led Princeton’s scoring with 10 points, going 6-for-7 at the foul line.
For PikeView, Riley Meadows had 11 points and five rebounds. Anyah Brown had eight points and 10 boards.
The Panthers’ next outing is Thursday, again at home and again versus Shady Spring. Princeton is scheduled to play this evening at Oak Hill and on Thursday at Woodrow Wilson in Beckley.
The Panthers and Tigers tangle again on Friday night, this time in Princeton.
At PikeView High School
Princeton ........... 3 13 5 15 — 36
PikeView ............ 6 14 12 22 — 54
PRINCETON
Kylie Conner 1 0-0 3, Maddie Stull 3 1-3 7, Autumn Bane 0 1-2 1, Reagan Southers 1 2-3 5, Lauren Parish 1 2-4 4, Kalyn Davis 2 1-2 5, Sadie Boggess 2 6-7 10, Asia Collins 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 14-23 36.
PIKEVIEW (6-5)
Hannah Harden 3 0-0 6, Brooke Craft 2 0-2 4, Cat Farmer 0 2-3 2, Hannah Perdue 7 6-9 23, Anyah Brown 3 2-3 8, Riley Meadows 3 5-8 11. Totals 18 15-23 54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.