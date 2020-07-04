WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Local golfers took home the top three places in the oldest age division of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Monday at the Wytheville Country Club.
Caleigh Street of Jewel Ridge, Va., and Richlands High went out to a strong start going one under par on the first nine holes and then cruising to a two over par 72 to win the 17-18 division.
Coming in three shots behind Street was Trey Sparks of Tazewell, Va., and Logan Douthat from Pearisburg, Va., was two shots behind the Bluefield State College golf signee.
The 15-16 age group was won by Jake Albert of Blacksburg, Va, for the fourth consecutive week. He drained four birdies to finish one-under par, the first round below par on this season’s Tour. Tanner Walls and Caleb Leonard rounded out the top three with Ben Morgan of Bluefield, Va. finishing tied for fourth.
A one-hole playoff decided the 13-14 age group as Major Ewing of Blacksburg, Va. drained a 12 foot put for the victory. Ewing and Pierce Campbell were tied at two-over par through 18 holes before the playoff four shots ahead of the rest of the field.
David Goode won the 10-12 division and Campbell Sayers was the nine and under champion.
The next tournament is Tuesday, July 7, at the Fincastle Country Club in Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.